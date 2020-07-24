Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes Remains Undecided About Bowling in Final Test

Stokes’ heroics carried England to a 113-run victory which levelled the series at 1-1 but left him with a quadriceps injury.

Reuters |July 24, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes Remains Undecided About Bowling in Final Test

Ben Stokes says he will decide day-by-day whether he will be able to bowl for England in the third and final Test against the West Indies as he struggles with injury.

“I’ve been better,” Stokes said before the start of the first day’s play on Friday. “But we were in a situation in the last game where everyone just had to throw everything that we possibly had at them.”

Stokes’ heroics carried England to a 113-run victory which levelled the series at 1-1 but left him with a quadriceps injury.

“It’s going to be a day-by-day thing to see (whether I can bowl). Yesterday I tested out my quad and I was a little bit worried I wouldn’t be able to offer everything that I possibly could with the ball, especially in the first innings,” he told Sky television before play started. The tourists put England into bat after winning the toss.

“But hopefully as the game goes on, and it settles down, I might be able to rock ‘n roll some offspin if needed!,” he joked.

He said he had not undergone much treatment as it was not clear exactly what the injury was.

“I’ve just tried to spend as much time off my feet resting and now we’ll just have to play it by ear.”

England were already anticipating less of a contribution with the ball from their star all-rounder and changed their side to compensate by adding a fourth seamer.

They brought both James Anderson and Jofra Archer back into the attack with Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes retained from the second Test, leaving out number three batsman Zak Crawley and all-rounder Sam Curran.

Ben StokesEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Final Testmanchester test

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
