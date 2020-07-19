Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies: Brathwaite, Hope Keep England at Bay in Morning Session

In the morning session on Day 4, West Indies scored 86 runs for the loss of only one wicket.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
A sunny start to Day 4 would need to be matched with quick wickets if England wanted to force the issue in the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.

West Indies, who began the Day 4 with the score at 32/1 and 270 as their first target to avoid follow on, reacted with grit and determination in the morning session as they thwarted the English pace battery without much ado.

In the morning session on Day 4, West Indies scored 86 runs for the loss of only one wicket.

Young Alzarri Joseph (32), who’s promised his teammates that he will score a Test hundred sooner or later, dug in with Kraigg Brathwaite also chipping away at time.

Joseph, who was dropped when Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes did not communicate well in the slips, presented the straight bat on numerous occasions through the first hour.

The duo put on 54 runs for the second wicket and forced Joe Root to turn to Dom Bess, who struck in his very first over and accounted for the nightwatchman thanks to a sharp catch from Ollie Pope at forward short leg.

England failed to take advantage and allowed the new man Shai Hope to settle in even as Brathwaite held up things at his end.

As lunch drew closer Bess seemed to be England’s best hope of a second wicket in the morning session however Hope and Brathwaite played to the plan and stayed patient.

The duo put on 48 runs together, with Hope (25*) taking on the aggressor’s role and hitting five boundaries, as West Indies went into lunch at 118/2, trailing England by 351 runs. Brathwaite remained unbeaten on 41.

