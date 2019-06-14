starts in
Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
England vs West Indies | Chris Gayle 24 Short of Becoming Leading Run-Scorer Between Two Sides

If West Indian opener Chris Gayle can manage 24 runs against England in their 2019 World Cup encounter in Southampton on Friday (July 14), the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' will become the leading run-scorer in One-Day Internationals between two sides.

The left-handed destructor from Jamaica has so far scored 1596 runs against England in 35 ODIs at a solid average of 51.48 and is now only behind Sir Viv Richards who has 1619 runs in 36 ODIs against the same opponent.

There has been a lot of talk going around how Gayle can dismantle England at the Rose Bowl, especially after what he did to them just before the World Cup in a five-match ODI series. The 39-year-old smashed as many 39 sixes and completely ripped apart English bowling attack, amassing 424 runs in four innings.

To add on that, Gayle hasn't yet set the World Cup on fire but the flamboyant opener has got starts in all the games he has played so far. Gayle managed a half-century against Pakistan but was dismissed for 21 against Australia.

West Indies' last game against South Africa was washed out and Gayle will be itching to leave that big mark when he comes face to face against one of his favourite opponents.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

