England vs West Indies: Gayle Becomes Highest Run-scorer Against England in ODIs

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Gayle Becomes Highest Run-scorer Against England in ODIs

Chris Gayle became the highest-ever ODI run-scorer against England during West Indies’ clash against the hosts in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Friday (June 14).

Gayle, who was handed an early reprieve as he was dropped early in the innings by Mark Wood, needed only 24 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara atop the list, and he scored them with relative ease.

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss now has more runs against England than Sangakkara (1625), Sir Viv Richards (1619), Ricky Ponting (1598) and Mahela Jayawardene (1562).

He also took only 35 games to reach the milestone, the least games out of any of the batsmen mentioned above.

He was eventually dismissed for 36 when he holed out to Jonny Bairstow in the deep after trying to pull a short ball from Liam Plunkett.

The 39-year-old had smashed as many as 39 sixes and completely ripped apart the English bowling attack when England toured the Caribbean earlier this year, amassing 424 runs in four innings in the five-match ODI series.

However, Gayle hasn't yet set the World Cup on fire. He has got starts in all the games he has played so far as he managed a half-century against Pakistan but was dismissed for 21 against Australia.

