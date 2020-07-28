Chris Woakes & Stuart Broad Take Hosts to Resounding 269-run Win, England Clinch Series 2-1
England Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester.
