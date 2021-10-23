England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: As it happened

West Indies vs England Live Score: England win by six wickets. There was a slight wobble but the target was quite small to bother England as they chased down 56 in 8.2 overs with Jos Buttler hitting the winning boundary to remain unbeaten on 24 off 22 alongside his skipper Eoin Morgan (7*). A big win nevertheless for England who now have a net run-rate of 3.970.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Obed McCoy is testing Eoin Morgan with bouncers. And nearly got him when the England captain pulled and a flying Hayden Walsh in the deep made a stunning one-handed effort but the bal escaped his grasp for four. The final delivery was also short and Morgan went after it and there was an appela for caught behind but nothing came of it. Score 50/4 in 8 overs, chasing 56.
50 up for England in 7.4 overs.
ENG vs WI Live Score: Akeal Hosein ends his spell. A super show from the left-arm spinner tonight. Two wickets and he took both the catches to get them - the second being a one-handed stunner. Four runs and a wicket in his final over. His figures: 4-0-24-2. England 43/4 in 7 overs, chasing 56.
England vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! Oh stunning catch from Akeal Hosein off his own bowling. West Indies are already celebrating but Liam Livingstone is waiting as are the two umpires. Soft signal is out. And the decision is referred. A leading edge from Livingstone and Hosein flew to his left and snatched that out of thin air with one hand before going off in celebration. The umpires want to make sure he didn't ground the ball while taking a tumble. The TV umpire is having a look at it from different angles. And that's out. Livingstone has to walk back on 1. Excellent catch from Hosein. England 39/4 in 6.1 overs, chasing 56.
WI vs ENG Live Score: A wicket and five runs in the sixth over. England 39/3 in Powerplay. They have lost three wickets cheaply in the chase of 56. Liam Livingstone has joined Jos Buttler.
West Indies vs England Live Score: OUT! Moeen Ali has been run out on 3. Well, England aren't trying to sail to the target. They want some drama. Ali was way down the track after Jos Buttler played one towards slip. Evin Lewis throws and Obed McCoy was quick enough to take the bails off even as Moeen tried his best to get back. England 36/3 in 5.2 overs, chasing 56.
T20 World Cup Live Score: End of Akeal Hosein's third over - four runs and a wicket in it. England 34/2, need 22 runs in 90 balls. Moeen Ali has joined opener Jos Buttler after the fall of Jonny Bairstow.
ENG vs WI Live Score: OUT! Caught and bowled. Akeal Hosein gets his first wicket of the match as he dismisses Jonny Bairstow on 9. The England batter wanted to flick this but got a leading edge wuth Hosein taking a good diving catch off his own bowling. England 30/2 in 4.1 overs, chasing 56.
England vs West Indies Live Score: After two dot balls, Jonny Bairstow punishes Ravi Rampaul for erring in length as he pushes for a straight drive past mid-off to get off the mark. And then off the next, Rampaul errs in line with Bairstow cashing in to collect anothet four. Nine runs from the over. England 30/1 in 4 overs, chasing 56.
WI vs ENG Live Score: OUT! Ravi Rampaul strikes for West Indies as Jason Roy ends up being caught by Chris Gayle at short mid-wicket. This was on legs and Roy flicked it just over Gayle who raised his hands to do the rest. Roy scored 11 off 10. England 21/1 in 3.1 overs, chasing 56.
West Indies vs England Live Score: Tossed outside off and Jason Roya plays an inside out shot to send the ball sailing over the boundary for the first six of the English chase. Five singles off the next five follow. 11 runs from Akeal Hosein's second over take England to 21/0 in 3 overs, chasing 56.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Ravi Rampaul into the attack from the other end. A right-arm pacer. His fifth delivery is outside off and Jos Buttler crashes it through point for his second four of the innings. Five runs from the over. England 10/0 in 2 overs, chasing 56.
ENG vs WI Live Score: Akeal Hosein may be a left-arm spinner but he consistently bowls in the late 90s kmph. His fourth delivery it too full and Jos Buttler drives it through the gap in covers for a four. Five runs from the first over. England 5/0 in 1 over, chasing 56.
England vs West Indies Live Score: We are back with England's chase which shouldn't be a lengthy affair. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are the two English openers. In Dubai, it was expected there will be a run-fest but it has turned out to be exact opposite with West Indies being bundled out for a mere 55. Spinner Akeal Hosein with the new ball.
This is the second lowest total for West Indies in their T20 history and it's the third lowest in T20 WC history.
This has been a poor show from the defending champions who looked clueless in the field. It looked they didn't have a plan. Every batter was just looking to blindly hit the ball. Not that the conditions were alien to them - most of Windies batters were involved in IPL. This will take a miracle now for them to beat England tonight now who need just 56 runs to win.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Windies shot out for 55 in 14.2 overs. Ravi Rampaul goes for a slog sweep and and is beaten all ends with the ball crashing on the stumps. He scored 3 off 8. Adil Rashid finishes with his career-best figures of 4/2 in just 2.2 overs.
ENG vs WI Live Score: Tymal Mills finishes his spell of four overs. Five runs from his final over. Akeal Hossain and Ravi Rampaul are the two Windies batters. Thety should aim for singles and doubles and try to take the innings as far as possible. Score 55/9 in 14 overs.
England vs West Indies Live Score: End of Adil Rashid's second over - Two wickets and one single in it. West Indies 50/9 in 13 overs.
50 up for West Indies in 12.5 overs
WI vs ENG Live Score: OUT! Two in two for Adil Rashid. He's on a hat-trick! This is just a procession. Obed McCoy takes the aerial route off the first ball faced and he has mistimed the shot with Jason Roy taking the catch. He goes back for a gholden duck. WI 49/9 in 12.2 overs.
West Indies vs England Live Score: OUT! And out goes West Indies' final hope of a decent total with captain Kieron Pollard holing out at long-on off Adil Rashid. Jonny Bairstow is pumped up after taking the catch. He scored 6 off 14. WI 49/8 in 12.1 overs.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Tymal Mills is back into the attack. 1,1,1,1,0,0. Four singles in it. There was an appeal for lbw off the last delivery but umpire wasn't interested. Score 49/7 in in 12 overs.
ENG vs WI Live Score: End of Adil Rashid's first over - a wicket and a single in it. Captain Kieron Pollard has been joined by Akeal Hosein. Score 45/7 in 11 overs.
England vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! Adil Rashid cleans up Andre Russell with his first delivery for a duck. The horror show continues. This was a straight delivery from Rashid as Russell went across and then came forward with the ball sneaking through the gap between bat and pad. West Indies have lost their seventh wicket. Score 44/7 in 10.1 overs.
So West Indies are in a hole at 44/6 in 10 overs. Is there any way they can recover from this? Yes. Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are both unbeaten. They can change matches on their own. But will they tonight?
West Indies vs England Live Score: Just a double off the first delivery of Chris Jordan's second over. West Indies 44/6 at the halfway stage. Time for drinks-break.
T20 World Cup Live Score: End of a successfull over of Tymal Mills - four runs and a wicket in it. Three runs came via three wides. Andre Russell has joined Kieron Pollard in the middle. Score 42/6 in 9 overs.
ENG vs WI Live Score: OUT! Another one bites the dust. Are West Indies aware this is a T20 World Cup match? Doesn't look like so far. Tymal Mills bowl full and wide and Nicholas Pooran goes for a drive but gets a thick outside edge as Jos Buttler takes an easy catch. He scored 1 off 9. WI 42/6 in 8.5 overs.
England vs West Indies, Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: England have chased down the target of 56 in 8.2 overs with opener Jos Buttler hitting the winning boundary off Windies captain Kieron Pollard to remain unbeaten on 24. Akeal Hosein took 2/24 from his four overs as England lost four wickets cheaply but in the end, got over the line relatively easily.
England lost Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali inside the Powerplay overs in chase of 56. However, they wiped off 39 runs from the small target of 56.
West Indies have been skittled for a mere 55 in 14.2 overs with Adil Rashid taking 4/2 in 2.2 overs. Only one Windies batter recorded scores in double-digits – Chris Gayle 13 off 13. The rest failed to cross 6. Moeen Ali and Tymal Milles took two wickets each.
Windies horror start with the bat continued after the Powerplay overs with Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills taking a wicket each to leave their opponents in tatters.
England rocked West Indies in the Powerplay with Moeen Ali taking two wickets while Chris Woakes and Tymal Mills striking once to leave them wobbling at 31/4 in six overs.
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in Dubai.
ENG vs WI Match Preview
In a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies will look to start their title defense with a win when they take on England in match No.14 of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 23. The high-octane game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST.
West Indies are the only country so far to win two T20 World Cups, first against Sri Lanka by 36 runs in Colombo, in 2012. Two years later, they won their second trophy in 2016 against England. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side lost both their warm-up matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They will be looking to put those experiences aside and start the tournament on a winning note.
England, on the other hand, are an improved unit and have grown in leaps and bounds in white-ball formats and will start the tournament as one of the favourites. The former champions lost their first warm-up match against India, however, they defeated New Zealand by 13 runs in their second warm-up game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 stage. While they head into this fixture with confidence, It is pertinent to note that England have never beaten West Indies in T20 World Cups. They will be keen to change that script on Saturday night in Dubai.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) start?
The match will be played on Saturday, October 23.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) match?
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) match?
The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England probable playing XI against West Indies: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood
ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies probable playing XI against England: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy
