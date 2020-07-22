Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Curtly Ambrose Wants West Indies to Protect Out-of-sorts Shai Hope

Hope hasn't lived up to his billing in the ongoing Test series in England as in four innings, he has registered scores of 16, 9, 25 and 7.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Curtly Ambrose Wants West Indies to Protect Out-of-sorts Shai Hope

Legendary fast-bowler Curtly Ambrose feels West Indies run the risk of destroying Shai Hope if they continue to play him despite the batsman being completely out-of-sorts in the longest format.

Hope hasn't lived up to his billing in the ongoing Test series in England as in four innings, he has registered scores of 16, 9, 25 and 7.

Ambrose feels West Indies should rest Hope for the final Test, which is scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford beginning Friday, as further failure will only create more troubles for the right-hander.

"Something has gone terribly wrong for him since those two centuries at Headingley - he hasn't done anything really in Test cricket since then," Ambrose told Sky Sports.

"He is a much better player than what he is showing at the moment and is obviously very low on confidence.

"Maybe in the next game we should rest him so he can regain some confidence. If you keep playing him and he keeps failing, it will only get worse. You are going to destroy him if it continues like that," he added.

"I like Hope a lot. I think he is a fantastic player but this is not doing his confidence any good. Are West Indies going to go with him again? It's a tough call.

"I am inclined to give him another go but by bringing someone else in he could get totally away from the game for a little bit and get his mind together."

The three-Test series is evenly poised after West Indies won the first match in Southampton by four wickets and England levelled the series with a 113-run win in the second Test.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
