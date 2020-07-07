England vs West Indies | Don't Think Windies Can Last Five Days Against England: Brian Lara
Former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels Jason Holder's troops will have to try and finish the game inside four days as they won't be able to attain a positive result if the Test matches against England go into the fifth and final day.
