England vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Match, October 23, 07:30 PM IST

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and West Indies: Eoin Morgan’s England will be proceeding with their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with a clash against defending champions West Indies. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in the evening fixture on October 23, Saturday.

The Kieron Pollard-led side looks like a formidable unit with the presence of big power-hitters including the skipper himself, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo.

England, on other hand, have a balanced squad at their disposal with a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. The team will expect senior players including the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali to deliver headline performances. England comes into the attack on Saturday after scripting a victory against New Zealand in the warm-up match by 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between England and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs WI Telecast

The England vs West Indies game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

ENG vs WI Live Streaming

The match between England and West Indies will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs WI Match Details

England will be up against West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST on October 23, Saturday.

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain- Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Hayden Walsh

ENG vs WI Probable XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell

