THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 193 runs to win, MIN. 46.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

103/3 (7.5)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: ECB Fines Jofra Archer for Breaking Protocols, Pacer to Be Available for Third Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday that pacer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount for breaking the bio-secure protocols.

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday that pacer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount for breaking the bio-secure protocols.

Archer had been left out of the squad for the second Test after he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove, a move that was criticised by many.

However, he will be available for selection in the final Test and will rejoin the Test squad on July 21 should he twice test negative for coronavirus during a five-day self-isolation period at Old Trafford.

"Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove," an official statement from the ECB read.

Also Read: Michael Holding 'Has No Sympathy' for Jofra Archer

"Archer was withdrawn from England’s second Test squad against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford and is commencing five days of isolation at the venue.

"He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July.

"The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes England will find it hard to fit Archer into the side for the final Test.

Also Read: Need to Look After Jofra Archer During Isolation - Michael Vaughan

"The fact that he was willing to go home and potentially threaten the series by bringing COVID-19 back into the bubble will mean that he is on the naughty step for a while, I am afraid," Vaughan wrote in 'The Telegraph'.

"Realistically, it would be hard for him to play next week. I do not think they can bring him back in for the third Test."

