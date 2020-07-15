England Coach Backs Jos Buttler to Come Good in Second Test
England head coach Chris Silverwood has thrown his weight behind struggling Jos Buttler, saying he looked good with the bat in the first Test and will be given "the best chance to succeed" in the remainder of the series.
