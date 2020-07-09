England Stutter on Day Two as Jason Holder Records Career-best Figures at Southampton
After a rain-curtailed day one of the first Test between England and West Indies at Southampton, fans were in for a treat on Thursday as finally cricket of substantial proportions was played between the two sides. The visitors clearly dominated the days proceedings as they ended day two with 57/1, just 147 runs behind England 204.
England Stutter on Day Two as Jason Holder Records Career-best Figures at Southampton
After a rain-curtailed day one of the first Test between England and West Indies at Southampton, fans were in for a treat on Thursday as finally cricket of substantial proportions was played between the two sides. The visitors clearly dominated the days proceedings as they ended day two with 57/1, just 147 runs behind England 204.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings