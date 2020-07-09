Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

57/1 (19.3)

West Indies trail by 147 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

England Stutter on Day Two as Jason Holder Records Career-best Figures at Southampton

After a rain-curtailed day one of the first Test between England and West Indies at Southampton, fans were in for a treat on Thursday as finally cricket of substantial proportions was played between the two sides. The visitors clearly dominated the days proceedings as they ended day two with 57/1, just 147 runs behind England 204.

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
England Stutter on Day Two as Jason Holder Records Career-best Figures at Southampton

After a rain-curtailed day one of the first Test between England and West Indies at Southampton, fans were in for a treat on Thursday as finally cricket of substantial proportions was played between the two sides. The visitors clearly dominated the days proceedings as they ended day two with 57/1, just 147 runs behind England 204.

The day began with England at 35/1. One would have expected the hosts to put a good show with the bat in familiar conditions, but to total surprise were blown away by the Windies pace attack.

To start things off, Joe Denly was the first casualty of the morning after Shannon Gabriel hit the timber, after only 13 runs were added to the overnight score. Soon after to depart was Rory Burns (30), who misread a yorker from Gabriel, and was trapped in front of the wickets.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2, Highlights: As it Happened

What happened after that was a masterclass from Windies skipper Jason Holder. He swung the ball late, with vicious bounce to record his career-best figures of 6/42. He just didn't give an inch to any batsman he bowled to.

When Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, during their stand of 70 runs, were trying to repair the English innings, Holder stood between them and removed them both in quick succession of each other. Both were caught behind by Dorwich.

With this Holder completed his seventh fifer in Tests, and stamped his authority as best all-rounder in the Test arena. To wrap up the innings, Gabriel removed the last man -- James Anderson for 10, not before he strung a crucial partnership with Dominic Bess, of 30 runs.

Throughout the innings, England struggled to get partnerships going, but that wasn't the case when the Windies came out to bat, in rather tricky conditions.

John Campbell attacked the bowler right from the word go and smashed 28 from 36 balls. That might look like a low score, but a quick innings is what the visitors needed to get going.

He added 43 runs for the first wicket along with Kraigg Brathwaite.

Soon after the first wicket fell, the match was stopped due to bad light.

Ben StokesEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Jason HolderJohn Campbellsouthampton test

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more