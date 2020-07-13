Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

1ST INN

Almhult CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Almhult CC
v/s
Hisingen CC
Hisingen CC

Almhult CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

2ND INN

Watan Zalmi CC

74/9 (10.0)

Watan Zalmi CC
v/s
Hisingen CC
Hisingen CC*

61/5 (10.0)

Watan Zalmi CC beat Hisingen CC by 13 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: England Yet to Decide About Stuart Broad's Selection for Second Test

The second test starts in Manchester on Thursday and England could decide to shake up its pace attack to bring in Broad, who sits second on the country’s all-time wickets list in tests on 485.

Associated Press |July 13, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
England vs West Indies: England Yet to Decide About Stuart Broad's Selection for Second Test

England cricket coach Chris Silverwood refused to give any guarantees that Stuart Broad will be recalled for the second test against the West Indies, saying Monday selection was still up for grabs.


Broad was dropped for the first test of the series, which England lost in Southampton on Sunday, and gave an interview during the match in which he said he was “frustrated, angry and gutted.”


The second test starts in Manchester on Thursday and England could decide to shake up its pace attack to bring in Broad, who sits second on the country’s all-time wickets list in tests on 485.


Silverwood was non-committal, though.


When asked whether Broad is in line to play, Silverwood said: “Nothing is a given in this team, as we have seen, and people will be playing for their spots. Everything will be considered.”


Also Read: Don't Regret Leaving Out Stuart Broad, Says Ben Stokes


England went with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson as its pace bowlers in Southampton.


Wood only picked up two wickets across the two innings, perhaps making him the fall guy if Broad is to return. Alternatively, England may choose to rest Anderson, who has had an injury-hit last year and might not be risked to play three back-to-back test matches.


The third test starts July 24.


“We have one or two stiff bodies, as you can imagine,” Silverwood said. "I have been down to see the guys already but they all seem to have come through well.


“I mean, we will probably know more after training tomorrow. We will put them through their paces and see where they are at.”


England's players will be tested for COVID-19 before making their way up from Southampton to Manchester on Monday.


England captain Joe Root, who missed the first test following the birth of his second child, will link up with the squad in Manchester and will play in the second match.

Ben Stokeschris silverwoodEngland vs West Indies 2020James AndersonJoe RootJofra Archermark woodold trafford teststuart broad

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more