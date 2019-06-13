starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

12 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs West Indies | Gayle Always Enjoys Challenge of Fast Bowling: WI Coach Collymore

AFP |June 12, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
England vs West Indies | Gayle Always Enjoys Challenge of Fast Bowling: WI Coach Collymore

London: Chris Gayle will 'relish' the chance to take on England quicks Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, according to West Indies coach Corey Collymore. Gayle has hinted he could retire from one-day cricket after the World Cup and is eager to bow out on a high befitting his self-appointed "Universe Boss" moniker.

The 39-year-old proved there was plenty left in the tank when England toured the Caribbean earlier this year, smashing a record 39 sixes in a drawn five-match series.

The teams reconvene at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday, when Gayle can expect to face a barrage from Barbados-born Archer and Durham's Wood. Both men have hit 95 miles per-hour (153 kph) since the start of the tournament, but very little worries the big-hitting Jamaican.

"Chris thrives on that. I have known him since he was 16 and he has always loved a challenge," said Collymore, the West Indies bowling coach.

"He has always enjoyed the challenge of fast bowling so I expect him to relish that. I have known Archer for a while and I saw Wood in the Caribbean.

"They are both very impressive, as we have seen throughout this tournament."

Archer could have been bowling for the West Indies, had they persuaded him to pursue an international future with them, but even in his absence they are a frightening prospect.

In Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell and Shannon Gabriel they have four seamers capable of making the batsmen hop, leaving Collymore to predict a fiery encounter.

"I did work with him (Archer) when he was a lot younger in Barbados. He was very impressive. The skills he shows now are ones he always had so we are expecting more of the same from him," he said.

"But we have quick bowlers too so it should be a lively game.

"I don't think many people like the short stuff, whether it is England or the West Indies. If you find a batsman that has a weakness to it, then you go after that."

chris gaylecoachCorey Collymoreicc world cup 2019Jofra Archermark woodOshane ThomasSheldon CottrellWest indies vs England

Related stories

Australia vs West Indies | Gayle Runs out of Luck as Umpire Fails to Spot Starc No Ball
Cricketnext Staff | June 6, 2019, 9:28 PM IST

Australia vs West Indies | Gayle Runs out of Luck as Umpire Fails to Spot Starc No Ball

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more