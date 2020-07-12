Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England lead by 170 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

He's Just Not Good Enough: Michael Vaughan Blasts Joe Denly

England number three Joe Denly has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now, and the major problem lies in him being not able to convert the starts he gets. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the team should move him "to one side", according to a report in BBC.

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
He's Just Not Good Enough: Michael Vaughan Blasts Joe Denly

England number three Joe Denly has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now, and the major problem lies in him being not able to convert the starts he gets. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the team should move him "to one side", according to a report in BBC.

Denly's dismissal for 29 against West Indies on Saturday meant that he has eight innings now, without reaching the score of 40. For the next Test, either Zak Crawley or Denly will make way for Joe Root.

"England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told BBC Sport.

Denly averages 29.53 in 15 Tests since making his debut in 2019. His highest score is 94 against Australia last summer.

"Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests," said Vaughan. "It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake."

On the other side, Crawley made a strong statement who scored 76. "It's not even a conversation," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds.

"He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough."

As to who would get replaced in the side -- to this Crawley said, "That's not my place to say," Crawley said. "My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance.

"It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it's a tough scenario."

England vs West Indies 2020Joe DenlyJoe Rootmichael vaughanZak Crawley

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more