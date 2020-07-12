He's Just Not Good Enough: Michael Vaughan Blasts Joe Denly
England number three Joe Denly has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now, and the major problem lies in him being not able to convert the starts he gets. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the team should move him "to one side", according to a report in BBC.
