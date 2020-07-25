Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies: Hosts in Control as Windies Lose Three Before Tea

England made early inroads to leave West Indies struggling on 59 for three at tea as they began their reply to England’s first innings total of 369 on the second day of the third and final test at Old Trafford.

Reuters |July 25, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Shamarh Brooks (4) and Royston Chase (0) will resume the evening session with the tourists trailing by 310 runs.

Their top three batsmen all fell as James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad ensured a good session for the hosts by taking wickets and keeping a clamp on the run rate.

John Campbell struck a brisk 32 but Shai Hope continued his poor form with just 17 after West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite in their second over as Broad continued his heroics.

In the morning, Broad scored the joint-third fastest test half century for England to help the hosts add 111 runs to their overnight score.

Broad had Brathwaite caught at first slip by skipper Joe Root for one run soon after lunch, swapping roles after his swashbuckling performance with the bat as he scored 62 off 45 balls to put the brakes on West Indies’ early dominance.

Only Ian Botham, twice, has got to a test 50 for England quicker. Broad’s half century came off just 33 balls, equalling past exploits by Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff.

In the first hour of the day, West Indies took four quick wickets, as they made good use of the second new ball, including Ollie Pope who failed to add to his overnight 91 and was left agonisingly short of a maiden home test hundred as England resumed on 258-4 but within an hour’s play had slumped to 280-8.

Jos Buttler, 56 not out overnight, reached 67 before he was taken at second slip by Jason Holder off Gabriel. Kemar Roach took two wickets to go past 200 test scalps and finished with figures of 4-72.

The test series is level at 1-1 after West Indies won by four wickets at Southampton before England replied with a 113-run victory at Old Trafford.

