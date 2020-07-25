England vs West Indies: Hosts in Control as Windies Lose Three Before Tea
England made early inroads to leave West Indies struggling on 59 for three at tea as they began their reply to England’s first innings total of 369 on the second day of the third and final test at Old Trafford.
