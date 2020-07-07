Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ST. LUCIA BLAST, 2020 3rd Place Play-off, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

108/6 (10.0)

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
v/s
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage*

11/0 (1.1)

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage need 98 runs in 53 balls at 11.09 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 28, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana

140/5 (20.0)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC*

66/4 (12.0)

Vantaa CC need 75 runs in 48 balls at 9.37 rpo
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Marsta CC

101/7 (10.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening*

86/3 (8.4)

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening need 16 runs in 8 balls at 12 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

ICC Shares Hilarious Picture as Rain Threat Looms Large Over Southampton Test

Last year during the World Cup, a lot of memes had surfaced on social media, but one particularly stood out, that of "angry" Pakistan fan. It had happened during Pakistan's match against Australia, that a fan sported a dejected look on his face after a player dropped a catch.

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
ICC Shares Hilarious Picture as Rain Threat Looms Large Over Southampton Test

Last year during the World Cup, a lot of memes had surfaced on social media, but one particularly stood out, that of "angry" Pakistan fan. It had happened during Pakistan's match against Australia, that a fan sported a dejected look on his face after a player dropped a catch.

One year later, the man is still a big hit. ICC, on Tuesday shared a meme on their Facebook page, of the same "angry" Pakistani fan, this time showing his dejection over the weather forecast in Southampton for Wednesday.

From July 8, international cricket is resuming after a gap of more than 100 days due to the spread of Covid-19. But rain could play a spoilsport at the venue as showers are predicted throughout the day.

ICC captioned the photo,"Please not this week England!"

As far as the series is concerned, bowlers will play a big part for both the sides. Visitors, especially will be heavily reliant on Kemar Roach, who is their most experienced bowler. According to Courtney Walsh, Roach can pick up 300 wickets as well.

"Workload management is something that they can look at it. I don't think he has played a lot of shorter versions of the game. But it's up to him as an individual as well to set the standards, set the goals he wants to achieve," Walsh told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"He will get 300 quite easily once the workload management is good and he is playing consistent cricket. What you don't want to happen to him is that every time he comes back he starts all over again."

The 57-year-old Walsh is impressed by the work ethic and patience shown by Roach in his bowling over the years.

"... his patience shows he will stick around, and he knows what to do and how to go about achieving that. To me that is what has got him to be as consistent as he is now. His work ethic has gone up as well and he's doing all he can do to be one of the greats.

"He's a genuine great. His achievement shows that. What I like about him is his mannerism: he's always cool and collected and he's prepared to work."

England vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020iccsouthampton test

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more