ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder Asks England to Bat First, James Anderson Returns

That saw James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, recalled on his Lancashire home ground after being rested following the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton.

AFP |July 24, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Jason Holder Asks England to Bat First, James Anderson Returns

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against England in the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

England made two changes to the side that won the second Test by 113 runs at the Manchester ground on Monday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, left out of that match for breaching the bio-secure regulations governing this series after making an unauthorised trip home, returns as part of a rejigged pace attack.

That saw James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, recalled on his Lancashire home ground after being rested following the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton.

England dropped top-order batsman Zak Crawley and left-arm seamer Sam Curran, with Chris Woakes retaining his place amid doubts over the bowling fitness of fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes because of a quad injury.

England captain Joe Root had insisted Thursday that Stokes, who scored 176 and 78 not out, as well as taking three wickets, while climbing to the top of the Test all-rounder rankings in the second match of this series, would be fit to bat.

The changes meant the veteran new-ball ball duo of Anderson and Stuart Broad were paired together for the first time this series.

Broad was retained after marking his England recall with six wickets in the second Test as was off-spinner Dom Bess.

West Indies made one change, with giant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall selected for the first time this series in place of paceman Alzarri Joseph, who appeared to be struggling with injury during the second Test.

Victory for the West Indies, the Wisden Trophy holders, would see them secure a first Test series win in England for 32 years.

This series, played without spectators, marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown.

Teams

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (capt), Shane Dowrich (wkt), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
