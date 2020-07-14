Jason Holder Surprised England Didn't Pick up Stuart Broad in Playing XI
"Looking back at the game, it was my preference to bowl first so I didn't mind England deciding to bat and then our bowlers simply bowled their hearts out on a pretty flat pitch. I was a little surprised England didn't pick Stuart Broad," Holder wrote.
Jason Holder Surprised England Didn't Pick up Stuart Broad in Playing XI
