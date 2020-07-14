Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jason Holder Surprised England Didn't Pick up Stuart Broad in Playing XI

"Looking back at the game, it was my preference to bowl first so I didn't mind England deciding to bat and then our bowlers simply bowled their hearts out on a pretty flat pitch. I was a little surprised England didn't pick Stuart Broad," Holder wrote.

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Jason Holder Surprised England Didn't Pick up Stuart Broad in Playing XI

After a historic win against England at Southampton on Sunday, West Indies skipper Jason Holder wrote for the Daily Mail, and touched upon a host of topics -- the biggest of them all -- Stuart Broad's omission from the playing XI.


"Looking back at the game, it was my preference to bowl first so I didn't mind England didn't pick Stuart Broad," Holder wrote.


"His record, particularly in this country, is outstanding and I thought they would leave out either Jofra Archer or Mark Wood. But they put out a high quality attack, that's for sure. It was the first time we have played a Test against Jofra and he was eager to get going against us and we were eager to get going against him!


"Then as it went on it became close to the complete West Indian performance. The fourth day in particular was a touching one for us because we were rewarded for all our efforts since we arrived here over a month ago.


ALSO READ | England Yet to Decide About Stuart Broad's Selection for Second Test


"There's no doubt the game changer was that fourth afternoon when we took five wickets after tea. Then we were able to finish it off on the last day."


He later talked about Jermane Balckwood's innings too, who steered his team home.


"This was a career-reviving innings for Jermaine. He's a very exciting player and he grabbed this opportunity with both hands. The key was mixing aggression with sensible play. Jermaine just has to be selective and the way he made that 95 was how we want him to play all the time.

