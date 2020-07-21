Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

15/0 (1.2)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer Cleared to Rejoin Squad after Negative Coronavirus Test

It emerged that during his trip he had come into contact with an unnamed individual.

AFP |July 21, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer Cleared to Rejoin Squad after Negative Coronavirus Test

Jofra Archer has rejoined the rest of the England squad at Old Trafford after a second test for coronavirus produced a negative result, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday.

Archer was omitted from the team that won the second Test against the West Indies by 113 runs at the Manchester venue on Monday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The fast bowler was left out after the ECB revealed on the first morning of the game that he had breached bio-secure regulations governing international cricket's first series since the coronavirus lockdown.

He had made an unauthorised trip home after the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test in Southampton.

It emerged that during his trip he had come into contact with an unnamed individual.

Archer had to self-isolate for five days in his room at the England squad's on-site hotel at Old Trafford.

But following a disciplinary hearing last week, the ECB said Archer would be available for selection for the third Test provided both his virus checks produced negative results.

That being the case, the Barbados-born quick could come back into the England side when the series finale starts at Old Trafford on Friday.

England will be able to select from a set of six pacemen, with Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran having all played their part in the second Test win at Lancashire's headquarters.

James Anderson, Mark Wood and Archer did not feature after appearing in the series opener.

The selectors face a tricky decision but England captain Joe Root, looking to regain the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 series loss in the Caribbean last year, said Archer's error of judgment would not be held against the 25-year-old Sussex paceman.

"It was disappointing from our side of things but as far as I'm concerned he (Archer) has been through a disciplinary meeting, he's very aware of the consequences of his actions and very remorseful," Root said.

"As a side and mates we've been there for him. He's aware he made a massive error but once the disciplinary has gone through it's time for us to look at him being available."

coronavirusEngland vs West Indies 2020Jofra Archermanchester

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more