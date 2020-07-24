Jos Buttler & Ollie Pope's 136-run Unbeaten Stand Gives England Upper Hand Against West Indies

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

Jos Buttler might have silenced a few critics enroute his 56 from 120 balls on the first day of the third Test against West Indies at Manchester on Friday. Especially when the knock came at the backdrop of severe criticism regarding his form.

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
Jos Buttler might have silenced a few critics enroute his 56 from 120 balls on the first day of the third Test against West Indies at Manchester on Friday. Especially when the knock came at the backdrop of severe criticism regarding his form.

But what would have been more satisfying for him would be that his innings, along with that of Ollie Pope's 91 not out bailed England out of trouble. From 122/4 to 258/4, the duos unbeaten 136-run partnership ensured England ended the day on a high.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Manchester Highlights: As it Happened

After being put into bat by the West Indies, the visitors made the best use of the overcast conditions as Kemar Roach got previous match's centurion -- Dom Sibley for a duck. Roach was bowling with a lot of sting and venom, and so was Shannon Gabriel. But the pair of Rory Burns and Joe Root combined well to take the score to 47, before the latter was run out for 17, thanks to brilliant bit of fielding by Roston Chase.

Again a small partnership was starting to flourish between Burns and Stokes. But Roach cleaned Stokes up after peppering him with a few short balls. Despite the loss of wickets of the other end, Burns went about his business and scored yet another fifty. He looked good for more, but a stunning catch from Rakheem Cornwall, off Chase, undid all the hard yards that he had put in his innings of 57.

England were reeling at 122/4 and needed a big partnership. And that is where Buttler and Pope showed their class. Both the players were a little slow off the blocks and scored at snail's pace during the second session of the day. But that came to a complete change in the third session and Pope guided the way with a few cracking pulls.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Remains Undecided About Bowling in Final Test

On the other end, Buttler too found his groove and smacked Cornwall for two sixes in the same over. And that proved detrimental in breaking the confidence of the opposition bowlers. From there on the English side never looked back and kept scoring runs at will.

While Pope hit 11 fours, Buttler hit five fours and two towering sixes. The day's play abruptly came to a halt during the 86th over of the day due to bad light, but not before England had scored 258/4.

England vs West Indies 2020Jos Buttlerkemar roachOllie PopeRakheem CornwallRory Burns

