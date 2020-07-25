Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

England vs West Indies: Kemar Roach Joins Elite List of West Indies Bowlers on Day 2 of Final England Test

Kemar Roach on Saturday became the first West Indies bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket since Curtly Ambrose achieved the feat in 1994.

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
Roach achieved the feat on day two of the third and final Test between West Indies and England.

Roach dismissed Chris Woakes in 91st over the game and also became the just the ninth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone of 200 wickets.

Two overs later, Roach again wreaked havoc and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the slips.

Former bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the maximum number of wickets in Test for West Indies. He played 132 matches and was able to scalp 519 wickets at an average of 24.44.

However, it was England who had the better day overall as Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies on Saturday.

Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented the West Indies batsmen with the ball as the visitors ended day two on 137-6 when bad light stopped play.

West Indies will resume on Sunday with skipper Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) at the crease, still trailing by 232 runs.

Broad took only 33 balls to get to his 50 and eventually scored 62 off 45 balls as he put the brakes on the early breakthrough made by the West Indians.

They had taken four wickets quickly at the start of the day, including Ollie Pope who failed to add to his overnight 91. Jos Buttler was dismissed for 67.

But Broad provided a timely reminder of his batting skills he flayed the bowling to all parts of the ground during a 76-run partnership with Dom Bess for the ninth wicket which turned the tide of the game.

(With agency inputs)

curtly ambrose England vs West Indies England vs West Indies 2020 kemar roach old Trafford

