Kraigg Brathwaite's Fifty Puts Visitors in Commanding Position at Lunch

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite slammed a fifty in the first session of the third day of the Southampton Test, that put the visitors in touching distance of England's first innings score of 204.
Courtesy Brathwaite's 65, West Indies went into lunch at 159/3, trailing England by just 45 runs with seven wickets in hand.
After starting the day at 57/1, Windies consolidated their position of strength. Brathwaite and Shai Hope weathered the early storm raised by the bowlers and took the score past the 100-run mark.
They stitched a partnership of 59 runs, before the stand was broken by Dominic Bess as he got rid of Hope for 16. Hope edged the ball into the hands of stand-in captain Ben Stokes at first slip.
Brathwaite, on the other hand, went about his business with utmost composure and went on to score his first fifty in 22 innings.
He, along with Shamarh Brooks, kept the scoreboard ticking, till Brathwaite was dismissed by Stokes for 65. In the 42nd over, Brathwaite hit three boundaries but on the last ball was trapped LBW by the England talisman. The opener's 125-ball innings included six boundaries.
Post lunch, England will have to look for options to pick up wickets, or the match will slip further from their grip. Dom Bess will have to do bulk of the bowling as the opposition didn't quite look comfortable facing his off-spinners. Also Stokes will have to be proactive with his captaincy and shuffle bowlers quickly.
Brief Scores: West Indies: 159/3 ( Brathwaite: 65, Campbell: 28, Stokes: 1/20) ; England 204 all-out (Stokes 43, Buttler 35, Holder 6/42)
