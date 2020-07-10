Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

186/5 (61.1)

West Indies trail by 18 runs
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Shield Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Super Kings

96/3 (10.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Spanga United CC
Spanga United CC*

57 (8.5)

Spanga United CC need 40 runs in 7 balls at 34.28 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite's Fifty Puts Visitors in Commanding Position at Lunch

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite slammed a fifty in the first session of the third day of the Southampton Test, that put the visitors in touching distance of England's first innings score of 204.

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Kraigg Brathwaite's Fifty Puts Visitors in Commanding Position at Lunch

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite slammed a fifty in the first session of the third day of the Southampton Test, that put the visitors in touching distance of England's first innings score of 204.

Courtesy Brathwaite's 65, West Indies went into lunch at 159/3, trailing England by just 45 runs with seven wickets in hand.

After starting the day at 57/1, Windies consolidated their position of strength. Brathwaite and Shai Hope weathered the early storm raised by the bowlers and took the score past the 100-run mark.

They stitched a partnership of 59 runs, before the stand was broken by Dominic Bess as he got rid of Hope for 16. Hope edged the ball into the hands of stand-in captain Ben Stokes at first slip.

Brathwaite, on the other hand, went about his business with utmost composure and went on to score his first fifty in 22 innings.

He, along with Shamarh Brooks, kept the scoreboard ticking, till Brathwaite was dismissed by Stokes for 65. In the 42nd over, Brathwaite hit three boundaries but on the last ball was trapped LBW by the England talisman. The opener's 125-ball innings included six boundaries.

Post lunch, England will have to look for options to pick up wickets, or the match will slip further from their grip. Dom Bess will have to do bulk of the bowling as the opposition didn't quite look comfortable facing his off-spinners. Also Stokes will have to be proactive with his captaincy and shuffle bowlers quickly.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 159/3 ( Brathwaite: 65, Campbell: 28, Stokes: 1/20) ; England 204 all-out (Stokes 43, Buttler 35, Holder 6/42)

Ben StokesDominic BessEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Kraigg Brathwaiteshai hope

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more