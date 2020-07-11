England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 4: Eng Look to Build Lead
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. All set for resumption. Stokes walks out, looks full of intent. Will he get going? This session will very well decide the game. Roston Chase with the ball.
20:30 (IST)
20:23 (IST)
20:06 (IST)
19:50 (IST)
19:11 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
17:18 (IST)
16:58 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:29 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:23 (IST)
20:06 (IST)
19:50 (IST)
19:11 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
17:18 (IST)
16:58 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:29 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:23 (IST)
20:15 (IST)
Suddenly West Indies are looking much more potent with their bowling. The batsmen are getting edges, and chances are being created. The score is 154/3.
20:06 (IST)
20:01 (IST)
Roston Chase completes another over. One gets a feeling that Windies are not looking to attack and bowling a leg stump line, just to curtail the runs. The score has moved to 149/2 and lead is of 35.
19:50 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
The odd ball is moving viciously, but apart from that there is nothing much for the bowlers now in this pitch. Batsmen look utmost comfotable at the moment as the score moves to 137/2 and the lead is 23.
19:35 (IST)
Again West Indies bowling has hit a lean patch where nothing seems to be working for them. The good part is that the runs aren't coming that swiftly too. England are 125/2 and the lead is 11.
19:22 (IST)
West Indies have new found energy now. A result is realistic here. If West Indies can bundle out the opposition in for the next 100 runs, who knows!! But for that they need to get quick wickets. England lead by 5 runs.
19:11 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
The English are very close to wiping off the deficit. Sibley has been exceptional and is approaching a fifty. Windies on the other hand have been sluggish on the field. The score is 106/1.
18:53 (IST)
Jason Holder comes into the attack now, a little too late. Other bowlers haven't been that effective till now. He has by far been the best among them. England are 98/1. They trail by 16.
18:42 (IST)
This match, most likely is heading towards a draw. We are into day four, and the third innings of the match is going on. England are looking really settled in the middle, and showing no signs of urgency. The score is 95/1.
18:34 (IST)
Fielding has been shoddy after lunch by the West Indies, and that means easy runs for the opposition. Sibley and Denly look in no trouble as of now. West Indies need to do something special here. The score is 92/1 as England trail by 22 runs.
18:24 (IST)
There is a plan against Sibley, to target the leg stump and get to him to glove the ball. That is a big weakness for the batsman. But till now he has adapted well here. The score now moves to 85/1 as the trail reduced to 29.
18:18 (IST)
So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.
18:12 (IST)
So we are back to live cricket. Dom Sibley has scored 31 runs, while Denly is on 1. Let's see which way the match tilts in this session. England are 79/1 at the moment.
17:35 (IST)
17:18 (IST)
16:58 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:35 (IST)
An excellent over from Roach to begin the day. He's targeting the stumps of Sibley, who was dismissed bowled without offering a shot in the first innings. Sibley has survived so far although he did leave a couple dangerously.
15:29 (IST)
England vs West Indies (TEST)
LIVE
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020
England
204
(67.3) RR 3.02
West Indies
318
(102.0) RR 3.11
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
20:48 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:23 (IST)
20:15 (IST)
Suddenly West Indies are looking much more potent with their bowling. The batsmen are getting edges, and chances are being created. The score is 154/3.
20:06 (IST)
20:01 (IST)
Roston Chase completes another over. One gets a feeling that Windies are not looking to attack and bowling a leg stump line, just to curtail the runs. The score has moved to 149/2 and lead is of 35.
19:50 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
The odd ball is moving viciously, but apart from that there is nothing much for the bowlers now in this pitch. Batsmen look utmost comfotable at the moment as the score moves to 137/2 and the lead is 23.
19:35 (IST)
Again West Indies bowling has hit a lean patch where nothing seems to be working for them. The good part is that the runs aren't coming that swiftly too. England are 125/2 and the lead is 11.
19:22 (IST)
West Indies have new found energy now. A result is realistic here. If West Indies can bundle out the opposition in for the next 100 runs, who knows!! But for that they need to get quick wickets. England lead by 5 runs.
19:11 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
The English are very close to wiping off the deficit. Sibley has been exceptional and is approaching a fifty. Windies on the other hand have been sluggish on the field. The score is 106/1.
18:53 (IST)
Jason Holder comes into the attack now, a little too late. Other bowlers haven't been that effective till now. He has by far been the best among them. England are 98/1. They trail by 16.
18:42 (IST)
This match, most likely is heading towards a draw. We are into day four, and the third innings of the match is going on. England are looking really settled in the middle, and showing no signs of urgency. The score is 95/1.
18:34 (IST)
Fielding has been shoddy after lunch by the West Indies, and that means easy runs for the opposition. Sibley and Denly look in no trouble as of now. West Indies need to do something special here. The score is 92/1 as England trail by 22 runs.
18:24 (IST)
There is a plan against Sibley, to target the leg stump and get to him to glove the ball. That is a big weakness for the batsman. But till now he has adapted well here. The score now moves to 85/1 as the trail reduced to 29.
18:18 (IST)
So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.
18:12 (IST)
So we are back to live cricket. Dom Sibley has scored 31 runs, while Denly is on 1. Let's see which way the match tilts in this session. England are 79/1 at the moment.
17:35 (IST)
17:18 (IST)
16:58 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:35 (IST)
An excellent over from Roach to begin the day. He's targeting the stumps of Sibley, who was dismissed bowled without offering a shot in the first innings. Sibley has survived so far although he did leave a couple dangerously.
15:29 (IST)
