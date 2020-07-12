Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England vs West indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 5: West Indies Look For Quick Wickets

England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.

Updated: July 12, 2020, 3:00 PM IST

England vs West Indies (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 July, 2020

England
Ist INN

204/10

(67.3) RR 3.02

2nd INN

284 /8

(104.0) 2.73

England England Captain
v/s
England lead by 170 runs
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies
Ist INN

318/10

(102.0) RR 3.11

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target. 

14:59 (IST)

“Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all,” Best tweeted.

14:54 (IST)

The latter expressed his displeasure for being left out of the team. Instead of him Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were picked in the team, who didn't bowl well in the first innings. That raised a few eyebrows. Former West Indies bowler Tino Best was in particular perturbed was this omission of Broad. In fact he took to Twitter and took a dig at Archer.

14:47 (IST)

The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.

14:37 (IST)

As to who would get replaced in the side -- to this Crawley said, "That's not my place to say," Crawley said. "My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance. "It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it's a tough scenario."

14:33 (IST)

"You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds. "He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough."

14:28 (IST)

Denly averages 29.53 in 15 Tests since making his debut in 2019. His highest score is 94 against Australia last summer. "Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests," said Vaughan. "It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake." On the other side, Crawley made a strong statement who scored 76. "It's not even a conversation," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

14:24 (IST)

Denly's dismissal for 29 against West Indies on Saturday meant that he has eight innings now, without reaching the score of 40. For the next Test, either Zak Crawley or Denly will make way for Joe Root. "England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told BBC Sport.

14:20 (IST)

England number three Joe Denly has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now, and the major problem lies in him being not able to convert the starts he gets. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the team should move him "to one side", according to a report in BBC.

14:12 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target. 

Jason Holder

England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 latest updates: "Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he's bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that's not fair at all," Best tweeted.

DAY 4 REVIEW: Alzarri Joseph struck twice and West Indies captain Jason Holder removed England stand-in skipper Ben Stokes as the tourists regained the initiative in the first Test with a late flurry of wickets at Southampton on Saturday, England were 284-8 in their second innings at the close of the fourth day, a lead of 170 runs in a match that marks international cricket's return from lockdown. England fought back during a fourth-wicket partnership of 98 between Zak Crawley and Stokes. But their 249-4 was soon transformed into 279-8 as five wickets fell for just 30 runs inside the final hour.

No sooner had Stokes fallen, then Crawley was caught and bowled by paceman Joseph for a Test-best 76. Suddenly, England's two batsmen at the crease - Pope and Jos Buttler -- were both on nought. Buttler, who overturned being lbw to Holder for five, fell for nine when bowled through a huge gap between bat and pad by Joseph. World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Buttler has now made just one hundred in his 42 Tests. And there was still time before the close for Windies spearhead quick Shannon Gabriel (3-62) to bowl both Dom Bess and Ollie Pope.

England were still one run behind West Indies' first innings 318 when Crawley came to the crease. But the 22-year-old, in his fifth Test, completed a well-made fifty when he reverse-swept off-spinner Roston Chase for four. Crawley, now facing the new ball, topped his previous Test best of 66 against South Africa at Johannesburg in January. Stokes, skippering the side in the absence of Joe Root, continued to lead from the front by driving Gabriel for four. The all-rounder had already top-scored with 43 in England's meagre first-innings 204 before the paceman was the pick of the hosts' attack with 4-49.

But for the second time in the match he fell to Holder. The towering West Indies paceman squared Stokes up and had him caught by Shai Hope, cleverly positioned as the finer of two men in the gully for the left-handed batsman. It was a tactical as well as personal triumph for Holder, ranked ahead of Stokes as the world's leading Test all-rounder. There was more joy for the Windies when Crawley, aiming legside, was caught and bowled by Joseph. England resumed on 15-0 in the first of a three-match behind closed doors series.

Although a batting all-rounder, Chase had taken a Test-best 8-60 when West Indies beat England at his Barbados home ground last year en route to a 2-1 series win. Chase made the initial breakthrough on Saturday when Rory Burns (42) carelessly cut him to backward point. Fellow opener Dom Sibley made a painstaking fifty off 161 balls. The very next delivery saw Sibley play on to Gabriel only for third umpire Michael Gough to rule the bowler had been guilty of a marginal no-ball.

But, two balls later, Sibley - still on 50 -- glanced Gabriel to Dowrich as he was yet again caught down the legside in his fledgling Test career. Joe Denly, potentially competing for a place with Sibley when Root returns following the birth of his daughter for next week's second Test at Old Trafford, needed a big score to bolster a lowly Test average of under 30. But instead he fell tamely for 29 when chipping Chase to Holder at short midwicket. The West Indies had been on top for most of this match, with Holder taking a Test-best 6-42 after losing the toss. Kraigg Brathwaite then made 65, the opener's first Test fifty in 22 innings, and Dowrich 61 as the tourists established a valuable first-innings lead of 114.

cricketcricket scoreENG vs WI live scoreEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020England vs West Indies Live ScoreLive Cricket Scorelive score

