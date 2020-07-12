England vs West indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 5: West Indies Look For Quick Wickets
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.
Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target.
14:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target.
14:59 (IST)
“Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all,” Best tweeted.
14:54 (IST)
The latter expressed his displeasure for being left out of the team. Instead of him Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were picked in the team, who didn't bowl well in the first innings. That raised a few eyebrows. Former West Indies bowler Tino Best was in particular perturbed was this omission of Broad. In fact he took to Twitter and took a dig at Archer.
14:47 (IST)
The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.
14:37 (IST)
As to who would get replaced in the side -- to this Crawley said, "That's not my place to say," Crawley said. "My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance. "It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it's a tough scenario."
14:33 (IST)
"You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds. "He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough."
14:28 (IST)
Denly averages 29.53 in 15 Tests since making his debut in 2019. His highest score is 94 against Australia last summer. "Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests," said Vaughan. "It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake." On the other side, Crawley made a strong statement who scored 76. "It's not even a conversation," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.
14:24 (IST)
Denly's dismissal for 29 against West Indies on Saturday meant that he has eight innings now, without reaching the score of 40. For the next Test, either Zak Crawley or Denly will make way for Joe Root. "England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told BBC Sport.
14:20 (IST)
England number three Joe Denly has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now, and the major problem lies in him being not able to convert the starts he gets. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the team should move him "to one side", according to a report in BBC.
14:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target.
England vs West indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 5: West Indies Look For Quick Wickets
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 July, 2020
England
204/10
(67.3) RR 3.02
284 /8
(104.0) 2.73
West Indies
318/10
(102.0) RR 3.11
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target.
14:59 (IST)
“Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all,” Best tweeted.
14:54 (IST)
The latter expressed his displeasure for being left out of the team. Instead of him Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were picked in the team, who didn't bowl well in the first innings. That raised a few eyebrows. Former West Indies bowler Tino Best was in particular perturbed was this omission of Broad. In fact he took to Twitter and took a dig at Archer.
14:47 (IST)
The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.
14:37 (IST)
As to who would get replaced in the side -- to this Crawley said, "That's not my place to say," Crawley said. "My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance. "It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it's a tough scenario."
14:33 (IST)
"You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds. "He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough."
14:28 (IST)
Denly averages 29.53 in 15 Tests since making his debut in 2019. His highest score is 94 against Australia last summer. "Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests," said Vaughan. "It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake." On the other side, Crawley made a strong statement who scored 76. "It's not even a conversation," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.
14:24 (IST)
Denly's dismissal for 29 against West Indies on Saturday meant that he has eight innings now, without reaching the score of 40. For the next Test, either Zak Crawley or Denly will make way for Joe Root. "England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told BBC Sport.
14:20 (IST)
England number three Joe Denly has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now, and the major problem lies in him being not able to convert the starts he gets. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the team should move him "to one side", according to a report in BBC.
14:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the last and final day of this Southampton Test between England and West Indies. A result looks likely at this point of time, that too in favour of the visitors as they have pushed the opposition to the brink. England, going into day five have a lead of 170 with just two wickets in hand. No matter on what score they get dismissed, West Indies would go for the target.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings