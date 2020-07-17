England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchster: Expensive over from Joseph as he concedes 13 runs! Stokes and Sibley use his pace to go through the gaps and run hard as the outfield is not the fastest today after the rain in the morning. England are finishing the day strongly here with the score at 193/3.
STUMPS! Holder and Stokes share a light moment as the umpires remove the bails. Ben Stokes goes in on 59 and Dom Sibley remains not out too on 86. England end the first day at Manchester on 207/3.
23:26 (IST)
Four! Full and on the pads from Roach this time to Sibley who has helped himself to another boundary. He's moved on to 82 here. Will he get the century today?
23:08 (IST)
Fifty! Ben Stokes streakily plays it away through point towards the boundary of Joseph for three runs. And that's got him his half century! Very patient innings from the left-hander.
23:02 (IST)
Four! Gabriel's put it on a platter for the England vice-captain Ben Stokes who has tucked it away with aplomb to inch closer to his half century! He's on 46.
22:41 (IST)
DROPPED! Oh dear, Holder has put down Sibley. Gabriel produced a full ball and got the edge. but Holder at second slip couldn't hold on. Sibley on 68. How much more will he add?
22:35 (IST)
Tall man Alzarri Joseph is in the risk of running on the danger zone in his follow through. He's trying to bowl fast in this spell and has unintentionally stepped in the danger area in the follow through. No official warnings though.
22:23 (IST)
Jason Holder is off the attack, and Alzarri Joseph comes on. Ben Stokes is getting cheeky; he reverse swept Chase in the previous over, showing he's ready to improvise.
22:03 (IST)
Jason Holder is in the mid of a superb spell, getting the ball to shape away nicely. Ben Stokes decides to attack Roston Chase, playing the slog sweep twice, including once for a boundary.
21:47 (IST)
The last England opener before Dom Sibley to hit successive 50+ scores was Alastair Cook (71 & 147) in his final Test (vs India, The Oval, 2018).
21:43 (IST)
Four! A gift on the pads right after from Roach and Sibley happily flicks it away for a boundary to square leg. That's only his third of the innings.
21:40 (IST)
Fifty! Dom Sibley knocks Chase around the corner and takes a single to complete his half-century. It has been a gritty and patient knock so far from the opener. He'll look to carry on from here and Stokes is not bad company for a long partnership.
21:33 (IST)
Shannon Gabriel is back on the field. So that is good news for the West Indies as they couldn't afford to be a bowler down under these conditions.
20:58 (IST)
TEA: 83 runs and 2 wickets in the session as England reach 112 for 3. Dom Sibley on 46 and Ben Stokes on 18, both showing tremendous application and patience. West Indies have managed to strike each time a partnership became big, but they've got to break this quickly to come back into the game.
20:24 (IST)
Alzarri Joseph has bowled quick and tight, but Sibley has done well so far. He's full of patience and intent on seeing through good spells. More than 120 balls, he has scored only 37.
00:02 (IST)
STUMPS! Holder and Stokes share a light moment as the umpires remove the bails. Ben Stokes goes in on 59 and Dom Sibley remains not out too on 86. England end the first day at Manchester on 207/3.
23:26 (IST)
Four! Full and on the pads from Roach this time to Sibley who has helped himself to another boundary. He's moved on to 82 here. Will he get the century today?
23:08 (IST)
Fifty! Ben Stokes streakily plays it away through point towards the boundary of Joseph for three runs. And that's got him his half century! Very patient innings from the left-hander.
23:02 (IST)
Four! Gabriel's put it on a platter for the England vice-captain Ben Stokes who has tucked it away with aplomb to inch closer to his half century! He's on 46.
22:41 (IST)
DROPPED! Oh dear, Holder has put down Sibley. Gabriel produced a full ball and got the edge. but Holder at second slip couldn't hold on. Sibley on 68. How much more will he add?
22:35 (IST)
Tall man Alzarri Joseph is in the risk of running on the danger zone in his follow through. He's trying to bowl fast in this spell and has unintentionally stepped in the danger area in the follow through. No official warnings though.
22:23 (IST)
Jason Holder is off the attack, and Alzarri Joseph comes on. Ben Stokes is getting cheeky; he reverse swept Chase in the previous over, showing he's ready to improvise.
22:03 (IST)
Jason Holder is in the mid of a superb spell, getting the ball to shape away nicely. Ben Stokes decides to attack Roston Chase, playing the slog sweep twice, including once for a boundary.
21:47 (IST)
The last England opener before Dom Sibley to hit successive 50+ scores was Alastair Cook (71 & 147) in his final Test (vs India, The Oval, 2018).
21:43 (IST)
Four! A gift on the pads right after from Roach and Sibley happily flicks it away for a boundary to square leg. That's only his third of the innings.
21:40 (IST)
Fifty! Dom Sibley knocks Chase around the corner and takes a single to complete his half-century. It has been a gritty and patient knock so far from the opener. He'll look to carry on from here and Stokes is not bad company for a long partnership.
21:33 (IST)
Shannon Gabriel is back on the field. So that is good news for the West Indies as they couldn't afford to be a bowler down under these conditions.
20:58 (IST)
TEA: 83 runs and 2 wickets in the session as England reach 112 for 3. Dom Sibley on 46 and Ben Stokes on 18, both showing tremendous application and patience. West Indies have managed to strike each time a partnership became big, but they've got to break this quickly to come back into the game.
20:24 (IST)
Alzarri Joseph has bowled quick and tight, but Sibley has done well so far. He's full of patience and intent on seeing through good spells. More than 120 balls, he has scored only 37.
00:02 (IST)
STUMPS! Holder and Stokes share a light moment as the umpires remove the bails. Ben Stokes goes in on 59 and Dom Sibley remains not out too on 86. England end the first day at Manchester on 207/3.
23:54 (IST)
Roach steaming in for what could be his last over of the day. The new ball is available for West Indies if they want it for the last 10 minutes. England are 205/3.
23:53 (IST)
Is Stokes in for the long haul here?
Ben Stokes has only faced 150+ balls in an innings on 13 occasions - but five of them have come since February 2019. #ENGvWI
Holder and Roach still looking for that fourth wicket late in the day. Holder is looking to attack Stokes' outside edge but the southpaw is happy to shoulder arms. Sibley looking solid on 84 at the other end. England are 204/3 after 79 overs.
23:33 (IST)
Four more overs to the second new ball for West Indies as Holder goes through the motions. Two runs of the over to Stokes as England move to 202/3.
23:26 (IST)
Four! Full and on the pads from Roach this time to Sibley who has helped himself to another boundary. He's moved on to 82 here. Will he get the century today?
23:25 (IST)
Holder and Roach are giving their wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich quite a running around with some wayward swing. Both batsmen happy to let it go without poking at it in the final half hour of the day. England are 195/3 and looking to close out the day without much ado.
23:12 (IST)
Expensive over from Joseph as he concedes 13 runs! Stokes and Sibley use his pace to go through the gaps and run hard as the outfield is not the fastest today after the rain in the morning. England are finishing the day strongly here with the score at 193/3.
23:08 (IST)
Fifty! Ben Stokes streakily plays it away through point towards the boundary of Joseph for three runs. And that's got him his half century! Very patient innings from the left-hander.
23:07 (IST)
Not the best over from Gabriel, who has not been fully fit and spent a considerable amount of time away from the field as well. He's given away 8 runs with a three extra deliveries in the over. England have moved on to 180/3 after 70 overs.
23:02 (IST)
Four! Gabriel's put it on a platter for the England vice-captain Ben Stokes who has tucked it away with aplomb to inch closer to his half century! He's on 46.
22:59 (IST)
The umpires are continuously having a look at the follow through of Alzarri Joseph. He should be careful and especially with Shannon Gabriel not at full steam currently. 14 overs left in the day. Stokes on 42. England 172/3.
22:55 (IST)
Big loud call of NO from Sibley to Stokes of the final delivery of Gabriel's over. Stokes and Sibley continue to keep the score board ticking here. Sibley has moved on to 73 and Stokes is 41. England are 171/3.
22:41 (IST)
DROPPED! Oh dear, Holder has put down Sibley. Gabriel produced a full ball and got the edge. but Holder at second slip couldn't hold on. Sibley on 68. How much more will he add?
22:35 (IST)
Tall man Alzarri Joseph is in the risk of running on the danger zone in his follow through. He's trying to bowl fast in this spell and has unintentionally stepped in the danger area in the follow through. No official warnings though.
22:23 (IST)
Jason Holder is off the attack, and Alzarri Joseph comes on. Ben Stokes is getting cheeky; he reverse swept Chase in the previous over, showing he's ready to improvise.
22:18 (IST)
Shane Dowrich is having quite a bad day behind the stumps. He has conceded 7 byes in the innings so far, and has generally looked sloppy.
22:03 (IST)
Jason Holder is in the mid of a superb spell, getting the ball to shape away nicely. Ben Stokes decides to attack Roston Chase, playing the slog sweep twice, including once for a boundary.
21:47 (IST)
The last England opener before Dom Sibley to hit successive 50+ scores was Alastair Cook (71 & 147) in his final Test (vs India, The Oval, 2018).
21:43 (IST)
Four! A gift on the pads right after from Roach and Sibley happily flicks it away for a boundary to square leg. That's only his third of the innings.
21:40 (IST)
Fifty! Dom Sibley knocks Chase around the corner and takes a single to complete his half-century. It has been a gritty and patient knock so far from the opener. He'll look to carry on from here and Stokes is not bad company for a long partnership.
21:33 (IST)
Shannon Gabriel is back on the field. So that is good news for the West Indies as they couldn't afford to be a bowler down under these conditions.
21:32 (IST)
Roach and Chase are starting to irritate the English batsmen with the amount of dot balls they've managed. Stokes and Sibley have scored a single only since coming out for the final session and Chase is giving the right hander a few things to think about. Crucial crucial phase of play here.
21:24 (IST)
Good start by Roach as he's on the money through the over. No lose deliveries for Stokes. Roston Chase backs that up with some good bowling too! He's spinning it quite a bit and Sibley has been forced to change his plan rather abruptly on the go. England yet to get off the mark in this session.
21:20 (IST)
We are back! But it is gloomy and the light is playing a few tricks with the umpires. The fast bowlers though are allowed to bowl and Kemar Roach will take the first over post Tea. England are 112/3.
20:58 (IST)
TEA: 83 runs and 2 wickets in the session as England reach 112 for 3. Dom Sibley on 46 and Ben Stokes on 18, both showing tremendous application and patience. West Indies have managed to strike each time a partnership became big, but they've got to break this quickly to come back into the game.
20:43 (IST)
Just 10 more minutes for the end of the session. Stokes and Sibley have been disciplined and patient so far. Can they see England through?
20:24 (IST)
Alzarri Joseph has bowled quick and tight, but Sibley has done well so far. He's full of patience and intent on seeing through good spells. More than 120 balls, he has scored only 37.
20:14 (IST)
Holder gets Sibley's outside edge but it goes wide of the slip cordon for a few runs. West Indies have been probing.
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchster: Expensive over from Joseph as he concedes 13 runs! Stokes and Sibley use his pace to go through the gaps and run hard as the outfield is not the fastest today after the rain in the morning. England are finishing the day strongly here with the score at 193/3.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 July, 2020
England
207/3
(82.0) RR 2.52
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
STUMPS! Holder and Stokes share a light moment as the umpires remove the bails. Ben Stokes goes in on 59 and Dom Sibley remains not out too on 86. England end the first day at Manchester on 207/3.
Four! Full and on the pads from Roach this time to Sibley who has helped himself to another boundary. He's moved on to 82 here. Will he get the century today?
Fifty! Ben Stokes streakily plays it away through point towards the boundary of Joseph for three runs. And that's got him his half century! Very patient innings from the left-hander.
Four! Gabriel's put it on a platter for the England vice-captain Ben Stokes who has tucked it away with aplomb to inch closer to his half century! He's on 46.
DROPPED! Oh dear, Holder has put down Sibley. Gabriel produced a full ball and got the edge. but Holder at second slip couldn't hold on. Sibley on 68. How much more will he add?
Tall man Alzarri Joseph is in the risk of running on the danger zone in his follow through. He's trying to bowl fast in this spell and has unintentionally stepped in the danger area in the follow through. No official warnings though.
Jason Holder is off the attack, and Alzarri Joseph comes on. Ben Stokes is getting cheeky; he reverse swept Chase in the previous over, showing he's ready to improvise.
Jason Holder is in the mid of a superb spell, getting the ball to shape away nicely. Ben Stokes decides to attack Roston Chase, playing the slog sweep twice, including once for a boundary.
The last England opener before Dom Sibley to hit successive 50+ scores was Alastair Cook (71 & 147) in his final Test (vs India, The Oval, 2018).
Four! A gift on the pads right after from Roach and Sibley happily flicks it away for a boundary to square leg. That's only his third of the innings.
Fifty! Dom Sibley knocks Chase around the corner and takes a single to complete his half-century. It has been a gritty and patient knock so far from the opener. He'll look to carry on from here and Stokes is not bad company for a long partnership.
Shannon Gabriel is back on the field. So that is good news for the West Indies as they couldn't afford to be a bowler down under these conditions.
TEA: 83 runs and 2 wickets in the session as England reach 112 for 3. Dom Sibley on 46 and Ben Stokes on 18, both showing tremendous application and patience. West Indies have managed to strike each time a partnership became big, but they've got to break this quickly to come back into the game.
Alzarri Joseph has bowled quick and tight, but Sibley has done well so far. He's full of patience and intent on seeing through good spells. More than 120 balls, he has scored only 37.
00:02 (IST)
STUMPS! Holder and Stokes share a light moment as the umpires remove the bails. Ben Stokes goes in on 59 and Dom Sibley remains not out too on 86. England end the first day at Manchester on 207/3.
23:54 (IST)
Roach steaming in for what could be his last over of the day. The new ball is available for West Indies if they want it for the last 10 minutes. England are 205/3.
23:53 (IST)
Is Stokes in for the long haul here?
23:48 (IST)
Holder and Roach still looking for that fourth wicket late in the day. Holder is looking to attack Stokes' outside edge but the southpaw is happy to shoulder arms. Sibley looking solid on 84 at the other end. England are 204/3 after 79 overs.
23:33 (IST)
Four more overs to the second new ball for West Indies as Holder goes through the motions. Two runs of the over to Stokes as England move to 202/3.
23:26 (IST)
Four! Full and on the pads from Roach this time to Sibley who has helped himself to another boundary. He's moved on to 82 here. Will he get the century today?
23:25 (IST)
Holder and Roach are giving their wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich quite a running around with some wayward swing. Both batsmen happy to let it go without poking at it in the final half hour of the day. England are 195/3 and looking to close out the day without much ado.
23:12 (IST)
Expensive over from Joseph as he concedes 13 runs! Stokes and Sibley use his pace to go through the gaps and run hard as the outfield is not the fastest today after the rain in the morning. England are finishing the day strongly here with the score at 193/3.
23:08 (IST)
Fifty! Ben Stokes streakily plays it away through point towards the boundary of Joseph for three runs. And that's got him his half century! Very patient innings from the left-hander.
23:07 (IST)
Not the best over from Gabriel, who has not been fully fit and spent a considerable amount of time away from the field as well. He's given away 8 runs with a three extra deliveries in the over. England have moved on to 180/3 after 70 overs.
23:02 (IST)
Four! Gabriel's put it on a platter for the England vice-captain Ben Stokes who has tucked it away with aplomb to inch closer to his half century! He's on 46.
22:59 (IST)
The umpires are continuously having a look at the follow through of Alzarri Joseph. He should be careful and especially with Shannon Gabriel not at full steam currently. 14 overs left in the day. Stokes on 42. England 172/3.
22:55 (IST)
Big loud call of NO from Sibley to Stokes of the final delivery of Gabriel's over. Stokes and Sibley continue to keep the score board ticking here. Sibley has moved on to 73 and Stokes is 41. England are 171/3.
22:41 (IST)
DROPPED! Oh dear, Holder has put down Sibley. Gabriel produced a full ball and got the edge. but Holder at second slip couldn't hold on. Sibley on 68. How much more will he add?
22:35 (IST)
Tall man Alzarri Joseph is in the risk of running on the danger zone in his follow through. He's trying to bowl fast in this spell and has unintentionally stepped in the danger area in the follow through. No official warnings though.
22:23 (IST)
Jason Holder is off the attack, and Alzarri Joseph comes on. Ben Stokes is getting cheeky; he reverse swept Chase in the previous over, showing he's ready to improvise.
22:18 (IST)
Shane Dowrich is having quite a bad day behind the stumps. He has conceded 7 byes in the innings so far, and has generally looked sloppy.
22:03 (IST)
Jason Holder is in the mid of a superb spell, getting the ball to shape away nicely. Ben Stokes decides to attack Roston Chase, playing the slog sweep twice, including once for a boundary.
21:47 (IST)
The last England opener before Dom Sibley to hit successive 50+ scores was Alastair Cook (71 & 147) in his final Test (vs India, The Oval, 2018).
21:43 (IST)
Four! A gift on the pads right after from Roach and Sibley happily flicks it away for a boundary to square leg. That's only his third of the innings.
21:40 (IST)
Fifty! Dom Sibley knocks Chase around the corner and takes a single to complete his half-century. It has been a gritty and patient knock so far from the opener. He'll look to carry on from here and Stokes is not bad company for a long partnership.
21:33 (IST)
Shannon Gabriel is back on the field. So that is good news for the West Indies as they couldn't afford to be a bowler down under these conditions.
21:32 (IST)
Roach and Chase are starting to irritate the English batsmen with the amount of dot balls they've managed. Stokes and Sibley have scored a single only since coming out for the final session and Chase is giving the right hander a few things to think about. Crucial crucial phase of play here.
21:24 (IST)
Good start by Roach as he's on the money through the over. No lose deliveries for Stokes. Roston Chase backs that up with some good bowling too! He's spinning it quite a bit and Sibley has been forced to change his plan rather abruptly on the go. England yet to get off the mark in this session.
21:20 (IST)
We are back! But it is gloomy and the light is playing a few tricks with the umpires. The fast bowlers though are allowed to bowl and Kemar Roach will take the first over post Tea. England are 112/3.
20:58 (IST)
TEA: 83 runs and 2 wickets in the session as England reach 112 for 3. Dom Sibley on 46 and Ben Stokes on 18, both showing tremendous application and patience. West Indies have managed to strike each time a partnership became big, but they've got to break this quickly to come back into the game.
20:43 (IST)
Just 10 more minutes for the end of the session. Stokes and Sibley have been disciplined and patient so far. Can they see England through?
20:24 (IST)
Alzarri Joseph has bowled quick and tight, but Sibley has done well so far. He's full of patience and intent on seeing through good spells. More than 120 balls, he has scored only 37.
20:14 (IST)
Holder gets Sibley's outside edge but it goes wide of the slip cordon for a few runs. West Indies have been probing.
20:03 (IST)
Here's how Root fell:
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings