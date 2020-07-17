Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened

England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchster: Expensive over from Joseph as he concedes 13 runs! Stokes and Sibley use his pace to go through the gaps and run hard as the outfield is not the fastest today after the rain in the morning. England are finishing the day strongly here with the score at 193/3.

Updated: July 17, 2020, 12:04 AM IST

  • 00:02 (IST)

    STUMPS! Holder and Stokes share a light moment as the umpires remove the bails. Ben Stokes goes in on 59 and Dom Sibley remains not out too on 86. England end the first day at Manchester on 207/3. 

  • 23:26 (IST)

    Four! Full and on the pads from Roach this time to Sibley who has helped himself to another boundary. He's moved on to 82 here. Will he get the century today?

  • 23:08 (IST)

    Fifty! Ben Stokes streakily plays it away through point towards the boundary of Joseph for three runs. And that's got him his half century! Very patient innings from the left-hander. 

  • 23:02 (IST)

    Four! Gabriel's put it on a platter for the England vice-captain Ben Stokes who has tucked it away with aplomb to inch closer to his half century! He's on 46.  

  • 22:41 (IST)

    DROPPED! Oh dear, Holder has put down Sibley. Gabriel produced a full ball and got the edge. but Holder at second slip couldn't hold on. Sibley on 68. How much more will he add?

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Tall man Alzarri Joseph is in the risk of running on the danger zone in his follow through. He's trying to bowl fast in this spell and has unintentionally stepped in the danger area in the follow through. No official warnings though.

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Jason Holder is off the attack, and Alzarri Joseph comes on. Ben Stokes is getting cheeky; he reverse swept Chase in the previous over, showing he's ready to improvise.

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Jason Holder is in the mid of a superb spell, getting the ball to shape away nicely. Ben Stokes decides to attack Roston Chase, playing the slog sweep twice, including once for a boundary.

  • 21:47 (IST)

    The last England opener before Dom Sibley to hit successive 50+ scores was Alastair Cook (71 & 147) in his final Test (vs India, The Oval, 2018).

  • 21:43 (IST)

    Four! A gift on the pads right after from Roach and Sibley happily flicks it away for a boundary to square leg. That's only his third of the innings. 

  • 21:40 (IST)

    Fifty! Dom Sibley knocks Chase around the corner and takes a single to complete his half-century. It has been a gritty and patient knock so far from the opener. He'll look to carry on from here and Stokes is not bad company for a long partnership. 

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Shannon Gabriel is back on the field. So that is good news for the West Indies as they couldn't afford to be a bowler down under these conditions.

  • 20:58 (IST)

    TEA: 83 runs and 2 wickets in the session as England reach 112 for 3. Dom Sibley on 46 and Ben Stokes on 18, both showing tremendous application and patience. West Indies have managed to strike each time a partnership became big, but they've got to break this quickly to come back into the game.

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Alzarri Joseph has bowled quick and tight, but Sibley has done well so far. He's full of patience and intent on seeing through good spells. More than 120 balls, he has scored only 37.

PREVIEW: Not many might have expected West Indies to be 1-0 up going into the second Test against England, but that's the position the two teams are in in the three-Test series. It's England now who have to win the second one in Manchester if they are to win the series. West Indies have always upped their game against England; they have now won four of their last six Tests against them. One more win, and they can pocket the Wisden series. What an achievement that will be for Jason Holder's men. West Indies last won in England in 1988. The first Test was a perfect template for West Indies. Unleash their pacers on a fragile English line up, and then ensure the batsmen don't collapse. West Indies had in fact lost the toss in Southampton but captain Holder and Shannon Gabriel were on fire, bowling England out for 204.

Legend Brian Lara had said the key for West Indies in the series was going to be the batsmen. They have a strong bowling unit but for them to be effective, the batsmen had to score 300 at least. That's what they did, through a combined effort which gave them 318 in their first innings. England improved their batting in the second innings and were on course for a match-saving or match-winning total but West Indies showed resilience in the final session of the fourth day, picking up five wickets to trigger a collapse from 249 for 3 to 278 for 8. It was a passage of play that Holder said was the most important for their victory. The same resilience was on display with the bat too; they were struggling at 27 for 3, apart from having lost opener John Campbell to an injury. That's when Jermaine Blackwood, along with Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich, led a fightback to help them chase 200. As with most victories, West Indies had multiple performers although Gabriel (with 9 wickets in the game) was the Man of the Match. The combined effort means it's West Indies who are a settled and confident unit going into the second Test while England have plenty to ponder. Their only concern will be Campbell's injury, and if he is fit, they should be unchanged.

The main question for England will be about their bowling line up. Stuart Broad was left out in Southampton as England went for outright pace in Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Broad was clearly unhappy and even went public to express his feelings, saying he still had the passion to play. Stand-in captain Ben Stokes said he was glad with Broad's attitude as he still wanted to perform despite achieving so much. Wood and Archer got two and three wickets in the Test respectively, with Archer getting all three in the second innings. He was the reason England made a fight of the 200-run defence - he contributed 23 runs in the second innings with the bat too - so it's unlikely England will leave him out. England have maintained that the pacers' selection will be dependent on the pitch, so it will be interesting to see if they'll change that in Manchester. If Broad returns, it could be Wood who goes.

The other major and obvious change, which will only bolster them, is the return of captain Joe Root. The captain missed the first Test for the birth of his second child and is all set to replace Joe Denly, who made 18 and 29 in Southampton. Jos Buttler is under pressure as well, but he'll hold his position for now. England will badly need his presence, both with the bat and on the field.

Possible XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad/Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Squads:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Shane Dowrich(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

