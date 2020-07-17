England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 2, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchster:Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
Stumps! West Indies finish with 32/1 and England have a lead of 437 to work with on the morning of Day 3.
23:33 (IST)
Four! Curran surprises Joseph with a short one and the ball takes the edge over the keeper into the fence!
23:16 (IST)
OUT! England have the breakthrough they have been looking for. Sam Curran gets it back in towards Campbell and he's trapped LBW for 12. WI are 16/1.
23:03 (IST)
Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
22:56 (IST)
Four! Broad pitches it up and on the pads of Campbell who has instantly whipped it away for a boundary through the leg side. Rare gift from Broad! WI are 11/0 after 5 overs.
22:26 (IST)
England declare! Joe Root's called the last pair in with the score at 469/9. A tired West Indies have a tough hour to bat out.
22:24 (IST)
Four! Bess has definitely decided to after Chase - fetches from outside off to pick up a boundary in Roach's direction.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:23 (IST)
Four! Bess steps out to Chase and it's back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
22:12 (IST)
Bess pulls to deep midwicket for two and Broad is almost run out but for Gabriel who is unable to collect the throw properly. What's worse is the next one is bowled down legside and Bess has pulled it away for four more. England are 446/9.
22:05 (IST)
Four! Broad's gone down on one knee and swept Chase away for a boundary. Crisply played away. England are 431/9. Joe Root and co are all prepared to come out and have a go at the visitors in the final hour or so.
21:57 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran looks to reverse sweep Roston Chase, but the execution isn't as he would have liked. Kraigg Brathwaite at backward point takes a simple catch. Curran gone for 17, England are 427/9.
21:53 (IST)
OUT! Buttler looks to go big this time against Holder but has not connected well enough and it's been caught, just about, by Alzarri Joseph in the deep, who almost did not see that coming. England are 426/8.
21:49 (IST)
Four! Curran goes down on one knee and sweeps Chase away crisply to the fine leg boundary! Chase concedes 10 of that over and England move on to 424/7 after 154 overs.
23:33 (IST)
Stumps! West Indies finish with 32/1 and England have a lead of 437 to work with on the morning of Day 3.
23:33 (IST)
Four! Curran surprises Joseph with a short one and the ball takes the edge over the keeper into the fence!
23:16 (IST)
OUT! England have the breakthrough they have been looking for. Sam Curran gets it back in towards Campbell and he's trapped LBW for 12. WI are 16/1.
23:03 (IST)
Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
22:56 (IST)
Four! Broad pitches it up and on the pads of Campbell who has instantly whipped it away for a boundary through the leg side. Rare gift from Broad! WI are 11/0 after 5 overs.
22:26 (IST)
England declare! Joe Root's called the last pair in with the score at 469/9. A tired West Indies have a tough hour to bat out.
22:24 (IST)
Four! Bess has definitely decided to after Chase - fetches from outside off to pick up a boundary in Roach's direction.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:23 (IST)
Four! Bess steps out to Chase and it's back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
22:12 (IST)
Bess pulls to deep midwicket for two and Broad is almost run out but for Gabriel who is unable to collect the throw properly. What's worse is the next one is bowled down legside and Bess has pulled it away for four more. England are 446/9.
22:05 (IST)
Four! Broad's gone down on one knee and swept Chase away for a boundary. Crisply played away. England are 431/9. Joe Root and co are all prepared to come out and have a go at the visitors in the final hour or so.
21:57 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran looks to reverse sweep Roston Chase, but the execution isn't as he would have liked. Kraigg Brathwaite at backward point takes a simple catch. Curran gone for 17, England are 427/9.
21:53 (IST)
OUT! Buttler looks to go big this time against Holder but has not connected well enough and it's been caught, just about, by Alzarri Joseph in the deep, who almost did not see that coming. England are 426/8.
21:49 (IST)
Four! Curran goes down on one knee and sweeps Chase away crisply to the fine leg boundary! Chase concedes 10 of that over and England move on to 424/7 after 154 overs.
23:33 (IST)
Stumps! West Indies finish with 32/1 and England have a lead of 437 to work with on the morning of Day 3.
23:33 (IST)
Four! Curran surprises Joseph with a short one and the ball takes the edge over the keeper into the fence!
23:29 (IST)
Joseph's having a good hit out in the middle and has confidently played out the Bess over. He's no pushover with the bat and shows off another good cover drive for two more runs. England lead by 442 runs.
23:26 (IST)
Take a look how West Indies lost their first wicket.
Curran continues to attack as expected with three in the slips. Joseph however turns him away for a two and then a single to play out half the over. He's doing well and is getting a few words of praise from Nasser Hussain. Brathwaite blocks out the rest of the over. WI 25/1 after 12 overs.
23:22 (IST)
Dom Bess comes into the attack with WI having sent in the night watchman in Alzarri Joseph, who's started off well with a textbook drive through the covers for a three runs. WI move on to 22/1 after 11 overs and trail by 447 runs.
23:16 (IST)
OUT! England have the breakthrough they have been looking for. Sam Curran gets it back in towards Campbell and he's trapped LBW for 12. WI are 16/1.
23:16 (IST)
Woakes' taking a breather now as Joe Root brings on Sam Curran to change it up a bit. Good start from Curran who is getting the ball to move too.
23:03 (IST)
Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
22:56 (IST)
Four! Broad pitches it up and on the pads of Campbell who has instantly whipped it away for a boundary through the leg side. Rare gift from Broad! WI are 11/0 after 5 overs.
22:47 (IST)
Broad's getting quite a bit of movement and has bowled another good over with probing lines. WI are 4/0 after 3 overs.
22:44 (IST)
Broad's got everyone's attention now!
There is a spring in @StuartBroad8’s walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI
Woakes starts of with a good over. He's on the money and begins with a maiden over.
22:39 (IST)
Superb start from Broad! He's getting the ball to talk early on and has already gone for the scrambled seam as well. Ends with a big appeal for lbw against Brathwaite but the batsman survives. WI 2/0. Chris Woakes will be sharing the new ball with him.
22:36 (IST)
Stuart Broad first up for England with Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell opening the innings for West Indies. Broad will be keen to bowl to Campbell - everyone knows about his love for left handers.
22:26 (IST)
England declare! Joe Root's called the last pair in with the score at 469/9. A tired West Indies have a tough hour to bat out.
22:24 (IST)
Four! Bess has definitely decided to after Chase - fetches from outside off to pick up a boundary in Roach's direction.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:23 (IST)
Four! Bess steps out to Chase and it's back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
22:22 (IST)
A tired Gabriel is unable to really trouble the batsmen and England push on with the score at 454/9.
22:17 (IST)
Chase continues to bowl on and after his 43rd over he has conceded 157 runs for 5 wickets. England have moved on to 452/9 and it's Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad now.
22:12 (IST)
Bess pulls to deep midwicket for two and Broad is almost run out but for Gabriel who is unable to collect the throw properly. What's worse is the next one is bowled down legside and Bess has pulled it away for four more. England are 446/9.
22:05 (IST)
Four! Broad's gone down on one knee and swept Chase away for a boundary. Crisply played away. England are 431/9. Joe Root and co are all prepared to come out and have a go at the visitors in the final hour or so.
21:59 (IST)
They love bowling to England don't they?
Roston Chase now has as many five-fers against England as Nathan Lyon. #ENGvWI
OUT! Sam Curran looks to reverse sweep Roston Chase, but the execution isn't as he would have liked. Kraigg Brathwaite at backward point takes a simple catch. Curran gone for 17, England are 427/9.
21:53 (IST)
OUT! Buttler looks to go big this time against Holder but has not connected well enough and it's been caught, just about, by Alzarri Joseph in the deep, who almost did not see that coming. England are 426/8.
21:49 (IST)
Four! Curran goes down on one knee and sweeps Chase away crisply to the fine leg boundary! Chase concedes 10 of that over and England move on to 424/7 after 154 overs.
21:44 (IST)
Holder's come in to replace Roach and he's bowled well leading up to the drinks break. England's batsmen are busier now than earlier in the session and have moved on to 417/7.
21:38 (IST)
Buttler and Curran doing some quick running between the wickets too along with the boundaries. Lots of urgency from the duo. Is there a declaration round the corner?
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 2, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchster:Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
TEA
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 July, 2020
England
469/9
(162.0) RR 2.89
129 /3
(19.0) 6.78
West Indies
287/10
(99.0) RR 2.89
137 /5
(42.4) RR 3.21
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Stumps! West Indies finish with 32/1 and England have a lead of 437 to work with on the morning of Day 3.
Four! Curran surprises Joseph with a short one and the ball takes the edge over the keeper into the fence!
OUT! England have the breakthrough they have been looking for. Sam Curran gets it back in towards Campbell and he's trapped LBW for 12. WI are 16/1.
Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
Four! Broad pitches it up and on the pads of Campbell who has instantly whipped it away for a boundary through the leg side. Rare gift from Broad! WI are 11/0 after 5 overs.
England declare! Joe Root's called the last pair in with the score at 469/9. A tired West Indies have a tough hour to bat out.
Four! Bess has definitely decided to after Chase - fetches from outside off to pick up a boundary in Roach's direction.
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
Four! Bess steps out to Chase and it's back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Bess pulls to deep midwicket for two and Broad is almost run out but for Gabriel who is unable to collect the throw properly. What's worse is the next one is bowled down legside and Bess has pulled it away for four more. England are 446/9.
Four! Broad's gone down on one knee and swept Chase away for a boundary. Crisply played away. England are 431/9. Joe Root and co are all prepared to come out and have a go at the visitors in the final hour or so.
OUT! Sam Curran looks to reverse sweep Roston Chase, but the execution isn't as he would have liked. Kraigg Brathwaite at backward point takes a simple catch. Curran gone for 17, England are 427/9.
OUT! Buttler looks to go big this time against Holder but has not connected well enough and it's been caught, just about, by Alzarri Joseph in the deep, who almost did not see that coming. England are 426/8.
Four! Curran goes down on one knee and sweeps Chase away crisply to the fine leg boundary! Chase concedes 10 of that over and England move on to 424/7 after 154 overs.
23:33 (IST)
Stumps! West Indies finish with 32/1 and England have a lead of 437 to work with on the morning of Day 3.
23:33 (IST)
Four! Curran surprises Joseph with a short one and the ball takes the edge over the keeper into the fence!
23:29 (IST)
Joseph's having a good hit out in the middle and has confidently played out the Bess over. He's no pushover with the bat and shows off another good cover drive for two more runs. England lead by 442 runs.
23:26 (IST)
Take a look how West Indies lost their first wicket.
23:25 (IST)
Curran continues to attack as expected with three in the slips. Joseph however turns him away for a two and then a single to play out half the over. He's doing well and is getting a few words of praise from Nasser Hussain. Brathwaite blocks out the rest of the over. WI 25/1 after 12 overs.
23:22 (IST)
Dom Bess comes into the attack with WI having sent in the night watchman in Alzarri Joseph, who's started off well with a textbook drive through the covers for a three runs. WI move on to 22/1 after 11 overs and trail by 447 runs.
23:16 (IST)
OUT! England have the breakthrough they have been looking for. Sam Curran gets it back in towards Campbell and he's trapped LBW for 12. WI are 16/1.
23:16 (IST)
Woakes' taking a breather now as Joe Root brings on Sam Curran to change it up a bit. Good start from Curran who is getting the ball to move too.
23:03 (IST)
Woakes continues to keep it tight at his end and WI's batsmen are more than happy to play out the overs. Broad however is making them play and asking a bunch of questions but once again, surprisingly, gives Campbell a half volley outside off stump which is driven away sweetly for a boundary. WI move on to 16/0 after 7 overs.
22:56 (IST)
Four! Broad pitches it up and on the pads of Campbell who has instantly whipped it away for a boundary through the leg side. Rare gift from Broad! WI are 11/0 after 5 overs.
22:47 (IST)
Broad's getting quite a bit of movement and has bowled another good over with probing lines. WI are 4/0 after 3 overs.
22:44 (IST)
Broad's got everyone's attention now!
22:43 (IST)
Woakes starts of with a good over. He's on the money and begins with a maiden over.
22:39 (IST)
Superb start from Broad! He's getting the ball to talk early on and has already gone for the scrambled seam as well. Ends with a big appeal for lbw against Brathwaite but the batsman survives. WI 2/0. Chris Woakes will be sharing the new ball with him.
22:36 (IST)
Stuart Broad first up for England with Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell opening the innings for West Indies. Broad will be keen to bowl to Campbell - everyone knows about his love for left handers.
22:26 (IST)
England declare! Joe Root's called the last pair in with the score at 469/9. A tired West Indies have a tough hour to bat out.
22:24 (IST)
Four! Bess has definitely decided to after Chase - fetches from outside off to pick up a boundary in Roach's direction.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:24 (IST)
SIX! Chase goes through mid wicket and Roach has let it slip through his hands at the fence for a maximum. He raises his hand in apology but all WI really want is to get off the field now.
22:23 (IST)
Four! Bess steps out to Chase and it's back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
22:22 (IST)
A tired Gabriel is unable to really trouble the batsmen and England push on with the score at 454/9.
22:17 (IST)
Chase continues to bowl on and after his 43rd over he has conceded 157 runs for 5 wickets. England have moved on to 452/9 and it's Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad now.
22:12 (IST)
Bess pulls to deep midwicket for two and Broad is almost run out but for Gabriel who is unable to collect the throw properly. What's worse is the next one is bowled down legside and Bess has pulled it away for four more. England are 446/9.
22:05 (IST)
Four! Broad's gone down on one knee and swept Chase away for a boundary. Crisply played away. England are 431/9. Joe Root and co are all prepared to come out and have a go at the visitors in the final hour or so.
21:59 (IST)
They love bowling to England don't they?
21:57 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran looks to reverse sweep Roston Chase, but the execution isn't as he would have liked. Kraigg Brathwaite at backward point takes a simple catch. Curran gone for 17, England are 427/9.
21:53 (IST)
OUT! Buttler looks to go big this time against Holder but has not connected well enough and it's been caught, just about, by Alzarri Joseph in the deep, who almost did not see that coming. England are 426/8.
21:49 (IST)
Four! Curran goes down on one knee and sweeps Chase away crisply to the fine leg boundary! Chase concedes 10 of that over and England move on to 424/7 after 154 overs.
21:44 (IST)
Holder's come in to replace Roach and he's bowled well leading up to the drinks break. England's batsmen are busier now than earlier in the session and have moved on to 417/7.
21:38 (IST)
Buttler and Curran doing some quick running between the wickets too along with the boundaries. Lots of urgency from the duo. Is there a declaration round the corner?
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings