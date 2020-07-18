England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 3: Rain Washes Out Day 3

The update is that... there's no new update. Still raining, still under covers. The wait continues.
17:35 (IST)
Lunch has officially been taken on Day 3. Rain is still around and it doesn't seem like we will get much play in the second session either. We'll know the exact state of things in 35 minutes.
16:03 (IST)
The buzz from Manchester is that play could happen only after Tea, if at all there is any chance. Long way to go then! West Indies wouldn't mind it, given England are on top in the game.
15:38 (IST)
We should have started by now, but we've not. It's raining in Manchester, and things aren't looking too good for the rest of the day as well. Let's hope we get some play!
15:14 (IST)
Not so great news from Manchester is that rain could play a big part in proceedings today. We're set to have a delayed start as the conditions aren't great.
14:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford. England, with the help of Ben Stokes' and Dominic Sibley's tons, have taken a huge first innings score. All down to their bowlers to restrict the Windies batting. Let's find out how the day pans out for both the sides.
19:21 (IST)
The update is that... there's no new update. Still raining, still under covers. The wait continues.
17:35 (IST)
Lunch has officially been taken on Day 3. Rain is still around and it doesn't seem like we will get much play in the second session either. We'll know the exact state of things in 35 minutes.
16:03 (IST)
The buzz from Manchester is that play could happen only after Tea, if at all there is any chance. Long way to go then! West Indies wouldn't mind it, given England are on top in the game.
15:38 (IST)
We should have started by now, but we've not. It's raining in Manchester, and things aren't looking too good for the rest of the day as well. Let's hope we get some play!
15:14 (IST)
Not so great news from Manchester is that rain could play a big part in proceedings today. We're set to have a delayed start as the conditions aren't great.
14:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford. England, with the help of Ben Stokes' and Dominic Sibley's tons, have taken a huge first innings score. All down to their bowlers to restrict the Windies batting. Let's find out how the day pans out for both the sides.
20:50 (IST)
Well, that's it for the day then
Day three of the second #ENGvWI Test has been abandoned due to rain 🌧️
The update is that... there's no new update. Still raining, still under covers. The wait continues.
18:23 (IST)
The second session would have been underway by now but it is still pouring at Old Trafford. The forecast for the remainder of the day is glum as well. Whether we will get any play at all today is debatable.
17:35 (IST)
Lunch has officially been taken on Day 3. Rain is still around and it doesn't seem like we will get much play in the second session either. We'll know the exact state of things in 35 minutes.
17:26 (IST)
It is almost lunch time at Old Trafford and the rain has refused to go away. Not a good sign for the remainder of the day. To make matters worse, the weather is showing no signs of abating.
16:03 (IST)
The buzz from Manchester is that play could happen only after Tea, if at all there is any chance. Long way to go then! West Indies wouldn't mind it, given England are on top in the game.
15:38 (IST)
We should have started by now, but we've not. It's raining in Manchester, and things aren't looking too good for the rest of the day as well. Let's hope we get some play!
15:14 (IST)
Not so great news from Manchester is that rain could play a big part in proceedings today. We're set to have a delayed start as the conditions aren't great.
15:00 (IST)
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has termed the handling of Joe Denly as "atrocious", saying he is an attacking batsman and asking him to curb his natural game and then dropping him after his failure in the first Test is "truly abysmal". The 34-year-old Denly, who has played 15 Tests for England, was dropped from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies after scoring 18 and 29 in the two innings respectively in the series opener at Southampton.
14:54 (IST)
England head coach Chris Silverwood agreed with Stokes, saying "Archer is a massive part of the group". "At times like this people are very, very tough and you can feel like you are all by yourself, but I don't think anybody is going to allow that to happen," he said. "Jofra's a massive part of this group, as everybody is. If it was anybody else bar Jofra it would be exactly the same."
14:46 (IST)
"It's making sure that it doesn't feel like he's by himself. The worst thing we could do right now as a team is just leave him and see him in five or six days' time. "It's all good being there for people when things are going well and smoothly but what really comes through is how you operate with someone when they need you the most," said Stokes who led England in the first Test, which they lost by four wickets, in the absence of Joe Root.
14:37 (IST)
England all-rounder Ben Stokes says star pacer Jofra Archer needs full support of his teammates following his bio-secure protocol breach which led to his dropping from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies here. Archer will undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period after his unsanctioned trip to Brighton between the first and second Tests. Stokes, who scored 176 to guide England to 469 for 9 declared in their first innings at Old Trafford on Friday, said it is the team's duty to not let Archer feel isolated during this tough phase. "We really need to be there to support Jofra right now. Obviously he's a big talking point and he is by himself because of everything else going on at the moment," Stokes was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
14:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford. England, with the help of Ben Stokes' and Dominic Sibley's tons, have taken a huge first innings score. All down to their bowlers to restrict the Windies batting. Let's find out how the day pans out for both the sides.
England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 3: Rain Washes Out Day 3
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchster: Day 3 has been washed out by rain.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
PLAY IN PROGRESS
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 July, 2020
England
469/9
(162.0) RR 2.89
129 /3
(19.0) 6.78
West Indies
287/10
(99.0) RR 2.89
133 /4
(42.0) RR 3.16
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
The update is that... there's no new update. Still raining, still under covers. The wait continues.
Lunch has officially been taken on Day 3. Rain is still around and it doesn't seem like we will get much play in the second session either. We'll know the exact state of things in 35 minutes.
The buzz from Manchester is that play could happen only after Tea, if at all there is any chance. Long way to go then! West Indies wouldn't mind it, given England are on top in the game.
We should have started by now, but we've not. It's raining in Manchester, and things aren't looking too good for the rest of the day as well. Let's hope we get some play!
Not so great news from Manchester is that rain could play a big part in proceedings today. We're set to have a delayed start as the conditions aren't great.
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford. England, with the help of Ben Stokes' and Dominic Sibley's tons, have taken a huge first innings score. All down to their bowlers to restrict the Windies batting. Let's find out how the day pans out for both the sides.
20:50 (IST)
Well, that's it for the day then
19:21 (IST)
The update is that... there's no new update. Still raining, still under covers. The wait continues.
18:23 (IST)
The second session would have been underway by now but it is still pouring at Old Trafford. The forecast for the remainder of the day is glum as well. Whether we will get any play at all today is debatable.
17:35 (IST)
Lunch has officially been taken on Day 3. Rain is still around and it doesn't seem like we will get much play in the second session either. We'll know the exact state of things in 35 minutes.
17:26 (IST)
It is almost lunch time at Old Trafford and the rain has refused to go away. Not a good sign for the remainder of the day. To make matters worse, the weather is showing no signs of abating.
16:03 (IST)
The buzz from Manchester is that play could happen only after Tea, if at all there is any chance. Long way to go then! West Indies wouldn't mind it, given England are on top in the game.
15:38 (IST)
We should have started by now, but we've not. It's raining in Manchester, and things aren't looking too good for the rest of the day as well. Let's hope we get some play!
15:14 (IST)
Not so great news from Manchester is that rain could play a big part in proceedings today. We're set to have a delayed start as the conditions aren't great.
15:00 (IST)
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has termed the handling of Joe Denly as "atrocious", saying he is an attacking batsman and asking him to curb his natural game and then dropping him after his failure in the first Test is "truly abysmal". The 34-year-old Denly, who has played 15 Tests for England, was dropped from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies after scoring 18 and 29 in the two innings respectively in the series opener at Southampton.
14:54 (IST)
England head coach Chris Silverwood agreed with Stokes, saying "Archer is a massive part of the group". "At times like this people are very, very tough and you can feel like you are all by yourself, but I don't think anybody is going to allow that to happen," he said. "Jofra's a massive part of this group, as everybody is. If it was anybody else bar Jofra it would be exactly the same."
14:46 (IST)
"It's making sure that it doesn't feel like he's by himself. The worst thing we could do right now as a team is just leave him and see him in five or six days' time. "It's all good being there for people when things are going well and smoothly but what really comes through is how you operate with someone when they need you the most," said Stokes who led England in the first Test, which they lost by four wickets, in the absence of Joe Root.
14:37 (IST)
England all-rounder Ben Stokes says star pacer Jofra Archer needs full support of his teammates following his bio-secure protocol breach which led to his dropping from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies here. Archer will undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period after his unsanctioned trip to Brighton between the first and second Tests. Stokes, who scored 176 to guide England to 469 for 9 declared in their first innings at Old Trafford on Friday, said it is the team's duty to not let Archer feel isolated during this tough phase. "We really need to be there to support Jofra right now. Obviously he's a big talking point and he is by himself because of everything else going on at the moment," Stokes was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
14:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford. England, with the help of Ben Stokes' and Dominic Sibley's tons, have taken a huge first innings score. All down to their bowlers to restrict the Windies batting. Let's find out how the day pans out for both the sides.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings