England vs West Indies 2020 Highlights, 2nd Test at Manchester, Day 4: As It Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchester: STUMPS! England end the day 37 for 2, leading by 219 runs. Ben Stokes is still there, so England will want some quick runs in the morning session on Day 5 before pushing for victory. The game is interestingly poised, do join us on Day 5.
23:18 (IST)
WICKET! Roach again. Gets Zak Crawley this time. Crawley misses this one completely and is out bowled for 11 off 15. England 2 down.
22:56 (IST)
WICKET! The move to open with Buttler hasn't worked. Roach bowls it wide of off stump, Buttler drives and gets an inside edge to the stumps. Gone for a duck!
22:53 (IST)
Look who's opening for England. It's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Seatbelts on, folks.
22:43 (IST)
WICKET! Woakes gets Gabriel bowled with a slower one to end with three wickets. West Indies 287 all out. England gets a lead of 182.
22:36 (IST)
WICKET! Woakes strikes, gets Roston Chase. This one nipped back in from outside off and struck him on the pad. The umpire gave him out but England reviewed and got three reds. Chase gone for a well made half-century.
22:32 (IST)
FIFTY! Roston Chase gets to a well compiled half-century, flicking Curran for a couple. Important knock this, has helped West Indies avoid follow on.
22:15 (IST)
Roston Chase pulls Curran for a boundary... and West Indies save the follow on! That should make their job easier, but certainly it's not done.
22:07 (IST)
REVIEW! Sam Curran strikes Roach on the pads and reviews a not-out lbw call, but it's hit the bat. Stays not out.
22:01 (IST)
WICKET! Woakes comes into the attack and gets Jason Holder. He pokes outside off and edges to the slip cordon. WI 260/8, trail by 209. Can they save follow on?
21:38 (IST)
WICKET! Broad again, gets Dowrich for duck. Broad's not going to be dropped again, is he? Dowrich struck on the backfoot. He reviews, but in vain. Three reds.
21:27 (IST)
WICKET! The hero of the first Test, Jermaine Blackwood is gone for a duck. Broad strikes again. Nips back in and keeps low, goes through the batsman to hit the stumps. WI 248 for 6, in trouble.
21:23 (IST)
REVIEW! Chase survives. Sam Curran strikes him on the pad and gets the lbw decision in his favour, but it has pitched outside leg stump. Small margins!
21:14 (IST)
WICKET! Stuart Broad strikes. Brooks is gone lbw and Broad doesn't even appeal. That's plumb. Brooks doesn't review either. Struck on the backfoot, right in front of the stumps. WI 242/5, Brooks gone for 68.
21:04 (IST)
The second new ball is due... and England take it. Stuart Broad takes the second new ball. He's wicketless so far, can he strike now?
20:54 (IST)
Pictures coming in of Jofra Archer resuming training. He's just jogging around, wearing a mask.
20:50 (IST)
Back for the final session. Let's see if West Indies can hold on.
20:29 (IST)
West Indies go into the Tea break with the score are 227/4 after 76 overs. They trail England by 242 runs and need to score another 43 to make the hosts bat again. Shamarh Brooks is unbeaten on 60.
20:10 (IST)
Fifty! Brooks knocks it around the corner against Woakes for a couple of runs and completes his fifty! Some very stylish shots coupled with some immaculate control so far from him.
19:57 (IST)
OUT! Big breakthrough for England as Ben Stokes gets Kraigg Brathwaite for 75. Stokes surprises him with a sharp short one and it lobs up to the bowler for an easy catch. West Indies are 199/4.
19:53 (IST)
Four! Woakes bends his back once again and Brooks opens the face of the bat with very soft hands towards third man. Ben Stokes is the man chasing, but he can't keep it in. Excellent shot.
19:39 (IST)
Four! Back of a length from Stokes and Brooks stands up tall and punches it away for a boundary!
Woakes into the attack as Root looks for a wicket in the lead up to the tea break. Not much trouble so far for Brathwaite and Brooks, both approaching their century and half-century.
19:37 (IST)
Crisply driven away!
