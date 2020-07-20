England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Day 5, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchester: get live action OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Invites Holder to go big again and spins it in through the gap between bat and pad. England are two wickets away.
We shall see you in a few days time for the third and final Test at Manchester. Everything to play for in the third Test!
22:48 (IST)
OUT! Dom Bess has wrapped it up here. Roach is caught close in with a magnificent effort and West Indies are bowled out for 198. England win by 113 runs and level the series 1-1.
22:44 (IST)
Gabriel and Roach indulging in a blockathon here against Root and Bess. 15 overs to go as the umpires call for Drinks! We are into the final hour of the Test match. Can West Indies save this?
22:38 (IST)
Some discomfort for Ben Stokes as he pulls up after the delivery. Joe Root will complete the over but Stokes is staying on the field.
22:30 (IST)
OUT! Joseph looks for an expansive drive through the point region but edges it to gully! Disappointing from Joseph and Michael Holding is making clear his opinion about that dismissal. He is not very happy. England need one wicket to win.
22:21 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches up to Alzarri Joseph and he's driven it away in majestic fashion down the ground for a boundary. And struck a pose after that!
22:15 (IST)
OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Spins it through the gap between bat and pad and Holder's stumps are broken. England are two wickets away.
22:13 (IST)
Four and Six! Full toss outside off stump and Holder has smacks it away through the extra cover before going down on one knee and clubbing Bess over mid on for a maximum.
22:01 (IST)
Four! Curran bangs it in short and Holder carts it away effortlessly for a boundary. Controlled shot from the skipper.
21:46 (IST)
OUT! Just what the doctor ordered for England. Sam Curran from round the wicket to Brooks and he is trapped LBW for 62. Does not take the Review and WI are seven down. England three wickets away from a big win.
21:42 (IST)
Four! Very lucky for Jason Holder as Broad catches his inside edge but Buttler can't react fast enough and it runs away for a boundary. 30 overs to go.
20:54 (IST)
Four! Woakes greets Holder with a half volley on leg stump and the new man obliges with a flick through the leg side. Big task on hand for the captain now.
20:50 (IST)
OUT! Woakes to Dowrich and it's struck him on the pads as he is falling over. Dowrich reviews and the third umpire confirms the on-field umpire's decision. It is out and England are four wickets from the win.
20:45 (IST)
Shane Dowrich will join Shamarh Brooks now in the middle for the final session as England look to go for the jugular here. Anything less than a win will mean West Indies take the Wisden Trophy back with them.
22:50 (IST)
We shall see you in a few days time for the third and final Test at Manchester. Everything to play for in the third Test!
22:48 (IST)
OUT! Dom Bess has wrapped it up here. Roach is caught close in with a magnificent effort and West Indies are bowled out for 198. England win by 113 runs and level the series 1-1.
22:44 (IST)
Gabriel and Roach indulging in a blockathon here against Root and Bess. 15 overs to go as the umpires call for Drinks! We are into the final hour of the Test match. Can West Indies save this?
22:38 (IST)
Some discomfort for Ben Stokes as he pulls up after the delivery. Joe Root will complete the over but Stokes is staying on the field.
22:30 (IST)
OUT! Joseph looks for an expansive drive through the point region but edges it to gully! Disappointing from Joseph and Michael Holding is making clear his opinion about that dismissal. He is not very happy. England need one wicket to win.
22:21 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches up to Alzarri Joseph and he's driven it away in majestic fashion down the ground for a boundary. And struck a pose after that!
22:15 (IST)
OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Spins it through the gap between bat and pad and Holder's stumps are broken. England are two wickets away.
22:13 (IST)
Four and Six! Full toss outside off stump and Holder has smacks it away through the extra cover before going down on one knee and clubbing Bess over mid on for a maximum.
22:01 (IST)
Four! Curran bangs it in short and Holder carts it away effortlessly for a boundary. Controlled shot from the skipper.
21:46 (IST)
OUT! Just what the doctor ordered for England. Sam Curran from round the wicket to Brooks and he is trapped LBW for 62. Does not take the Review and WI are seven down. England three wickets away from a big win.
21:42 (IST)
Four! Very lucky for Jason Holder as Broad catches his inside edge but Buttler can't react fast enough and it runs away for a boundary. 30 overs to go.
20:54 (IST)
Four! Woakes greets Holder with a half volley on leg stump and the new man obliges with a flick through the leg side. Big task on hand for the captain now.
20:50 (IST)
OUT! Woakes to Dowrich and it's struck him on the pads as he is falling over. Dowrich reviews and the third umpire confirms the on-field umpire's decision. It is out and England are four wickets from the win.
20:45 (IST)
Shane Dowrich will join Shamarh Brooks now in the middle for the final session as England look to go for the jugular here. Anything less than a win will mean West Indies take the Wisden Trophy back with them.
22:50 (IST)
We shall see you in a few days time for the third and final Test at Manchester. Everything to play for in the third Test!
22:48 (IST)
OUT! Dom Bess has wrapped it up here. Roach is caught close in with a magnificent effort and West Indies are bowled out for 198. England win by 113 runs and level the series 1-1.
22:44 (IST)
Gabriel and Roach indulging in a blockathon here against Root and Bess. 15 overs to go as the umpires call for Drinks! We are into the final hour of the Test match. Can West Indies save this?
22:40 (IST)
Bess in for another over with around the bat for Kemar Roach, who's plan is to keep blocking. Survives an LBW appeal as well as the ball pitches outside off stump. 16 overs to go. Nervy moments for those in the West Indies' corner. Roach finishes the over with a slog sweep for four.
22:38 (IST)
Some discomfort for Ben Stokes as he pulls up after the delivery. Joe Root will complete the over but Stokes is staying on the field.
22:33 (IST)
Kemar Roach has been joined by Shannon Gabriel. Roach survives the over from Dom Bess. Just a matter of time for England.
22:30 (IST)
OUT! Joseph looks for an expansive drive through the point region but edges it to gully! Disappointing from Joseph and Michael Holding is making clear his opinion about that dismissal. He is not very happy. England need one wicket to win.
22:25 (IST)
Couple of DRS calls of consecutive deliveries. Bess' appeals against Joseph turned down. Both sides used one review each. WI have 20 overs to survive.
22:21 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches up to Alzarri Joseph and he's driven it away in majestic fashion down the ground for a boundary. And struck a pose after that!
22:15 (IST)
OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Spins it through the gap between bat and pad and Holder's stumps are broken. England are two wickets away.
22:13 (IST)
Four and Six! Full toss outside off stump and Holder has smacks it away through the extra cover before going down on one knee and clubbing Bess over mid on for a maximum.
22:11 (IST)
Joe Root has gone to Ben Stokes who will bowl to Jason Holder. Three runs of the over and Holder will be on strike for the next over. Not what Stokes wanted.
22:07 (IST)
Dom Bess is back into the attack and Roach has played out the over without much ado. 24 overs left for WI to get through.
22:01 (IST)
Four! Curran bangs it in short and Holder carts it away effortlessly for a boundary. Controlled shot from the skipper.
22:00 (IST)
A maiden each from Broad and Curran to Holder and Roach. 26 overs for West Indies' lower order to survive.
21:52 (IST)
Couple of stutters between Kemar Roach and Jason Holder while running. Not the thing the visitors need and Roach would not want to run his skipper out here. WI WI have 28 overs to get through.
All odds are in favour of the hosts over here understandably. But till Jason Holder is out there the WI will think they have a chance to pull through.
21:46 (IST)
OUT! Just what the doctor ordered for England. Sam Curran from round the wicket to Brooks and he is trapped LBW for 62. Does not take the Review and WI are seven down. England three wickets away from a big win.
21:42 (IST)
Four! Very lucky for Jason Holder as Broad catches his inside edge but Buttler can't react fast enough and it runs away for a boundary. 30 overs to go.
21:36 (IST)
Sam Curran into the attack with the ball now doing almost next to nothing in the 54th over. Brooks pushes him to sweeper cover and picks up a couple of runs.
21:29 (IST)
Distinct change in approach from West Indies as they are looking to frustrate the bowlers. Holder and Brooks digging in. Can Broad and Woakes get the break through?
21:24 (IST)
Broad comes back into the attack now in place of Ben Stokes and Brooks has used his pace well to work him away for a boundary to third man and a couple to square leg. Takes WI to 150/6. 34 overs left in the day.
21:21 (IST)
In case Stuart Broad needs an incentive.
Stuart Broad will have his eye on a five-wicket haul here. He's only twice taken five in a fourth innings, both in memorable spells back in 2013 against New Zealand (at Lord's) and Australia (at Durham). #ENGvWI
The sun is out again as Holder and Brooks continue to keep away from danger. No rash strokes and solid defense has been the way forward in this phase of play. One expects more of the same. WI are 144/6.
21:08 (IST)
Stokes continues to pepper Holder with some short ones from round the wicket. Holder calmly plays out the over as WI look to take this by the over till stumps. England will feel more than confident of picking the four wickets they need quickly.
20:58 (IST)
Jason Holder's swaying out of the way as Stokes peppers him with some short stuff. Brooks at the other end is on 53 and the visitors will be banking very heavily on this pair.
20:54 (IST)
Four! Woakes greets Holder with a half volley on leg stump and the new man obliges with a flick through the leg side. Big task on hand for the captain now.
20:50 (IST)
OUT! Woakes to Dowrich and it's struck him on the pads as he is falling over. Dowrich reviews and the third umpire confirms the on-field umpire's decision. It is out and England are four wickets from the win.
20:45 (IST)
Shane Dowrich will join Shamarh Brooks now in the middle for the final session as England look to go for the jugular here. Anything less than a win will mean West Indies take the Wisden Trophy back with them.
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Day 5, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 2nd Test at Old Trafford Manchester: get live action OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Invites Holder to go big again and spins it in through the gap between bat and pad. England are two wickets away.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 July, 2020
England
469/9
(162.0) RR 2.89
129 /3
(19.0) 6.78
West Indies
287/10
(99.0) RR 2.89
198 /10
(70.1) RR 2.82
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
We shall see you in a few days time for the third and final Test at Manchester. Everything to play for in the third Test!
OUT! Dom Bess has wrapped it up here. Roach is caught close in with a magnificent effort and West Indies are bowled out for 198. England win by 113 runs and level the series 1-1.
Gabriel and Roach indulging in a blockathon here against Root and Bess. 15 overs to go as the umpires call for Drinks! We are into the final hour of the Test match. Can West Indies save this?
Some discomfort for Ben Stokes as he pulls up after the delivery. Joe Root will complete the over but Stokes is staying on the field.
OUT! Joseph looks for an expansive drive through the point region but edges it to gully! Disappointing from Joseph and Michael Holding is making clear his opinion about that dismissal. He is not very happy. England need one wicket to win.
Four! Stokes pitches up to Alzarri Joseph and he's driven it away in majestic fashion down the ground for a boundary. And struck a pose after that!
OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Spins it through the gap between bat and pad and Holder's stumps are broken. England are two wickets away.
Four and Six! Full toss outside off stump and Holder has smacks it away through the extra cover before going down on one knee and clubbing Bess over mid on for a maximum.
Four! Curran bangs it in short and Holder carts it away effortlessly for a boundary. Controlled shot from the skipper.
OUT! Just what the doctor ordered for England. Sam Curran from round the wicket to Brooks and he is trapped LBW for 62. Does not take the Review and WI are seven down. England three wickets away from a big win.
Four! Very lucky for Jason Holder as Broad catches his inside edge but Buttler can't react fast enough and it runs away for a boundary. 30 overs to go.
Four! Woakes greets Holder with a half volley on leg stump and the new man obliges with a flick through the leg side. Big task on hand for the captain now.
OUT! Woakes to Dowrich and it's struck him on the pads as he is falling over. Dowrich reviews and the third umpire confirms the on-field umpire's decision. It is out and England are four wickets from the win.
Shane Dowrich will join Shamarh Brooks now in the middle for the final session as England look to go for the jugular here. Anything less than a win will mean West Indies take the Wisden Trophy back with them.
22:50 (IST)
We shall see you in a few days time for the third and final Test at Manchester. Everything to play for in the third Test!
22:48 (IST)
OUT! Dom Bess has wrapped it up here. Roach is caught close in with a magnificent effort and West Indies are bowled out for 198. England win by 113 runs and level the series 1-1.
22:44 (IST)
Gabriel and Roach indulging in a blockathon here against Root and Bess. 15 overs to go as the umpires call for Drinks! We are into the final hour of the Test match. Can West Indies save this?
22:40 (IST)
Bess in for another over with around the bat for Kemar Roach, who's plan is to keep blocking. Survives an LBW appeal as well as the ball pitches outside off stump. 16 overs to go. Nervy moments for those in the West Indies' corner. Roach finishes the over with a slog sweep for four.
22:38 (IST)
Some discomfort for Ben Stokes as he pulls up after the delivery. Joe Root will complete the over but Stokes is staying on the field.
22:33 (IST)
Kemar Roach has been joined by Shannon Gabriel. Roach survives the over from Dom Bess. Just a matter of time for England.
22:30 (IST)
OUT! Joseph looks for an expansive drive through the point region but edges it to gully! Disappointing from Joseph and Michael Holding is making clear his opinion about that dismissal. He is not very happy. England need one wicket to win.
22:25 (IST)
Couple of DRS calls of consecutive deliveries. Bess' appeals against Joseph turned down. Both sides used one review each. WI have 20 overs to survive.
22:21 (IST)
Four! Stokes pitches up to Alzarri Joseph and he's driven it away in majestic fashion down the ground for a boundary. And struck a pose after that!
22:15 (IST)
OUT! Top quality bowling from Bess to get his man! Spins it through the gap between bat and pad and Holder's stumps are broken. England are two wickets away.
22:13 (IST)
Four and Six! Full toss outside off stump and Holder has smacks it away through the extra cover before going down on one knee and clubbing Bess over mid on for a maximum.
22:11 (IST)
Joe Root has gone to Ben Stokes who will bowl to Jason Holder. Three runs of the over and Holder will be on strike for the next over. Not what Stokes wanted.
22:07 (IST)
Dom Bess is back into the attack and Roach has played out the over without much ado. 24 overs left for WI to get through.
22:01 (IST)
Four! Curran bangs it in short and Holder carts it away effortlessly for a boundary. Controlled shot from the skipper.
22:00 (IST)
A maiden each from Broad and Curran to Holder and Roach. 26 overs for West Indies' lower order to survive.
21:52 (IST)
Couple of stutters between Kemar Roach and Jason Holder while running. Not the thing the visitors need and Roach would not want to run his skipper out here. WI WI have 28 overs to get through.
21:51 (IST)
Sam Curran making things happen.
21:49 (IST)
All odds are in favour of the hosts over here understandably. But till Jason Holder is out there the WI will think they have a chance to pull through.
21:46 (IST)
OUT! Just what the doctor ordered for England. Sam Curran from round the wicket to Brooks and he is trapped LBW for 62. Does not take the Review and WI are seven down. England three wickets away from a big win.
21:42 (IST)
Four! Very lucky for Jason Holder as Broad catches his inside edge but Buttler can't react fast enough and it runs away for a boundary. 30 overs to go.
21:36 (IST)
Sam Curran into the attack with the ball now doing almost next to nothing in the 54th over. Brooks pushes him to sweeper cover and picks up a couple of runs.
21:29 (IST)
Distinct change in approach from West Indies as they are looking to frustrate the bowlers. Holder and Brooks digging in. Can Broad and Woakes get the break through?
21:24 (IST)
Broad comes back into the attack now in place of Ben Stokes and Brooks has used his pace well to work him away for a boundary to third man and a couple to square leg. Takes WI to 150/6. 34 overs left in the day.
21:21 (IST)
In case Stuart Broad needs an incentive.
21:15 (IST)
The sun is out again as Holder and Brooks continue to keep away from danger. No rash strokes and solid defense has been the way forward in this phase of play. One expects more of the same. WI are 144/6.
21:08 (IST)
Stokes continues to pepper Holder with some short ones from round the wicket. Holder calmly plays out the over as WI look to take this by the over till stumps. England will feel more than confident of picking the four wickets they need quickly.
20:58 (IST)
Jason Holder's swaying out of the way as Stokes peppers him with some short stuff. Brooks at the other end is on 53 and the visitors will be banking very heavily on this pair.
20:54 (IST)
Four! Woakes greets Holder with a half volley on leg stump and the new man obliges with a flick through the leg side. Big task on hand for the captain now.
20:50 (IST)
OUT! Woakes to Dowrich and it's struck him on the pads as he is falling over. Dowrich reviews and the third umpire confirms the on-field umpire's decision. It is out and England are four wickets from the win.
20:45 (IST)
Shane Dowrich will join Shamarh Brooks now in the middle for the final session as England look to go for the jugular here. Anything less than a win will mean West Indies take the Wisden Trophy back with them.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings