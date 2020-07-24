England vs West Indies 2020 Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Manchester: WI Opt to Field

James Anderson and Jofra Archer return for England, while Sam Curran and Zak Crawley miss out. It remains to be seen if Ben Stokes bowls though. He had a niggle in the previous game.
15:04 (IST)
West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first. Jason Holder sticking to his strategy.
14:51 (IST)
Welcome to Day 1 of the third Test between England and West Indies, once again from Manchester. England 1, West Indies 1. That's the series line for now. Will that change? How will rain affect the game? Can West Indies create history, or will England take the last 'Wisden Trophy'?
15:23 (IST)
14:57 (IST)
This is a special occasion for England, and Andrew Strauss in particular.
Welcome to Day 1 of the third Test between England and West Indies, once again from Manchester. England 1, West Indies 1. That's the series line for now. Will that change? How will rain affect the game? Can West Indies create history, or will England take the last 'Wisden Trophy'?
14:57 (IST)
This is a special occasion for England, and Andrew Strauss in particular.
14:51 (IST)
