England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 2 at Manchester Highlights: As It Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 3rd Test at Old Trafford Manchester: The bad light has halted play and it is officially stumps on Day 2.West Indies end the day on 137-6, not ideal in their quest to retain the Wisden Trophy. England, meanwhile, will be pleased with the way they've played on the day and will look to continue the same tomorrow.
The bad light has halted play and it is officially stumps on Day 2.West Indies end the day on 137-6, not ideal in their quest to retain the Wisden Trophy. England, meanwhile, will be pleased with the way they've played on the day and will look to continue the same tomorrow.
21:21 (IST)
OUT! Broad gets his second wicket and Roston Chase has to walk. He pitches one up that swings in towards Chase and raps him on the pads. The umpire didn't hesitate before raising his finger. West Indies in some trouble now.
20:39 (IST)
OUT! Anderson strikes in the first over after tea. He gets Shamarh Brooks to inside edge one to Jos Buttler and West Indies are now four down. Not an ideal place for them to be at all.
20:18 (IST)
It's tea now and that was a decent session for the hosts. They've taken 3 wickets and know that if they can get a couple more before the close of play they will be in a decent position. West Indies need a big partnership in the final session.
20:07 (IST)
OUT! Anderson strikes with his trademark late out-swinger and Hope has to depart. He plays at the ball angling in but the hint of late out-swing induces the edge and Buttler takes a simple catch.
19:37 (IST)
OUT! Archer strikes and it is Campbell who has to depart. A perfectly directed short ball - directed right at the ribs - leaves Campbell in knots and he spoons a simple catch to Rory Burns. Exactly what England needed.
18:30 (IST)
OUT! Broad strikes and Brathwaite has to depart. He gets the opener to edge one to slips and England have an early breakthrough. They will be looking for more wickets now.
17:35 (IST)
OUT! Holder brings himself back on and he gets Anderson to edge one to Cornwall at slip. England are all out for 369 and it is now lunch time. How will West Indies respond to this? We'll find out in a bit. Stay tuned.
17:19 (IST)
OUT! Broad goes for the big shot and perishes. A full-toss from Roston Chase sees Broad go for the slog sweep but he picks out Blackwood and deep mid-wicket. England's innings is creeping towards the end now.
16:59 (IST)
Stuart Broad is into his 40s in no time, and the partnership is 54 off 56 balls. What a change in momentum this has been. England looking at 350+ here.
16:42 (IST)
Broad is adding some vital runs here. Backs away and smashes Holder over cover for a boundary. 26* off 13 now, England looking much better.
16:31 (IST)
Stuart Broad is on the attack. Smashes a six off Roach and follows it up with a boundary off Gabriel. He has taken England past 300, and with it given some momentum as well.
16:11 (IST)
WICKET! Roach again, with wicket 201. Another edge, another catch to Holder. Top stuff from Windies so far. England 280/8.
16:03 (IST)
WICKET! Gabriel strikes, Buttler gone. Good catch from Holder. Length ball takes the edge and goes low, Holder bends and catches it at second slip. Buttler gone for 67. England 272 for 7.
15:57 (IST)
WICKET! Roach gets Woakes. That's his 200th Test wicket. Short ball outside off, he gets an inside edge on to the stumps while trying to cut. England 267/6
15:47 (IST)
WICKET! Pope is gone. Gabriel gets a deserved wicket. Full ball on the stumps, Pope plays across and misses. Stumps are rattled. Pope gone for 91.
