England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Manchester, Highlights: As It Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 3rd Test at Old Trafford Manchester latest updates and live cricket score: And after 6 overs, it is stumps. WI are 10-2 and will be hoping and praying the rain Gods shower Old Trafford tomorrow. England, for their part, have set themselves up well enough even if that happens. What a day it was.
22:45 (IST)
OUT! Broad - who else - strikes early and Campbell has to walk. He gets one to swing out after two that angled in, what a set-up that was! England have the early breakthrough they would have wanted.
22:39 (IST)
We are now back underway with the final innings of the Test. Will West Indies be able to survive the remaining overs without losing wickets? That will be their main aim for now.
22:31 (IST)
Well there comes the declaration! Burns goes for a big slog but top edges one that replacement 'keeper Joshua Da Silva easily takes. England declare at 226-2 and West Indies need 399 to win. Given the rain forecasts for tomorrow, England will believe they have more than enough time to bowl the visitors out.
21:46 (IST)
FOUR: Root pulls Holder for a four, and runs are coming easy as usual. West Indies, it is fair to say, are just waiting for England to declare their innings. It's 158/1.
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Sibley has to depart and Holder finally has his man. The previous delivery saw an LBW shout turned down and a review saw it ruled umpires call. No such luck this time. Sibley is trapped plumb and desperately reviews but loses the review due to three reds. West Indies have their breakthrough.
19:37 (IST)
50 PARTNERSHIP: Wickets don't seem to be coming for the Windies from anywhere. They are in deep trouble as the lead for England has gone upto 222. The partnership is also worth 50 now.
19:10 (IST)
Chase almost had the better of Burns. He turns the ball sharply and Burns is out of the crease. But the keeper misses the stumps narrowly. England are 38/0.
18:35 (IST)
INJURY SCARE: Shane Dowrich has been hit by a nasty short one from Shannon Gabriel. He has gone off the field and Shai Hope will take the gloves now.
17:35 (IST)
Burns and Sibley do well to negotiate the four overs after the innings break and that will be lunch. England are 10-0 and lead by 182 runs now. They will fancy their chances of setting the visitors a big target. Join us back in a bit to see how they fare.
23:10 (IST)
Well there comes the declaration! Burns goes for a big slog but top edges one that replacement 'keeper Joshua Da Silva easily takes. England declare at 226-2 and West Indies need 399 to win. Given the rain forecasts for tomorrow, England will believe they have more than enough time to bowl the visitors out.
50 PARTNERSHIP: Wickets don't seem to be coming for the Windies from anywhere. They are in deep trouble as the lead for England has gone upto 222. The partnership is also worth 50 now.
And after 6 overs, it is stumps. WI are 10-2 and will be hoping and praying the rain Gods shower Old Trafford tomorrow. England, for their part, have set themselves up well enough even if that happens. What a day it was.
22:26 (IST)
England's lead is approaching the 400-run mark now and they are well past 200. Root is looking to constantly attack and score quickly. Is there any chance of a declaration just yet?
22:05 (IST)
England's lead is now passed 350 and Burns is on 80. Root is on a run-a-ball 35 and England are on control. West Indies in cruise control at this point, seemingly waiting for something to happen rather than trying to make something happen.
21:05 (IST)
Sibley and Burns have both brought up their respective half-centuries and England are in a commanding position now. The spin of Cornwall and pace of Roach haven't been effective for the visitors thus far in the innings.
20:55 (IST)
100 is up now for England and their lead is nearing the 300-run mark. Both openers are nearing their half-centuries too. West Indies need a wicket fast because England right now are cruising.
20:36 (IST)
Hello and welcome back to the live coverage of Day 3 of the final Test. England have chugged along nicely thus far but West Indies will want a few wickets, and fast. It should be a fun final session of play.
20:16 (IST)
So it's tea time now. England are in excellent position here at the moment going into tea. The score has moved to 86 and the overall lead is 258.
20:06 (IST)
Roach replaces Chase now. The session is coming to an end, let's see what the fast bowler can produce here. England are in a dominant position here at 85/0.
19:56 (IST)
There seems to be no fight from the Windies bowlers right now. A wicket here would be more than welcome. But both Burns and Sibley are well settled here. England are 74/0. Lead moves to 246.
19:46 (IST)
Runs haven't come easy till now but England have managed not to lose a wicket. This partnership is going strong as England are 57/0. The lead moves to 229.
19:37 (IST)
50 PARTNERSHIP: Wickets don't seem to be coming for the Windies from anywhere. They are in deep trouble as the lead for England has gone upto 222. The partnership is also worth 50 now.
19:26 (IST)
Chase in middle of an excellent spell against Burns here. He is turning the ball sharply and troubling the batsman. But a wicket still eludes West Indies. The score moves to 40/0.
19:21 (IST)
STAT ATTACK
Slightly odd tempo this from England. They've attacked just 8% of deliveries, almost identical to the 7% they attacked at the same point in the first innings. No rush quite yet, but they won't want to continue taking time out of the game. #ENGvWI
Chase almost had the better of Burns. He turns the ball sharply and Burns is out of the crease. But the keeper misses the stumps narrowly. England are 38/0.
19:02 (IST)
Now Joshua De Silva has donned the gloves for West Indies. They would hope for change of fortunes now. The score has moved to 32/0.
18:53 (IST)
Spinners might be the right way to go for Windies right now. They have to think wickets, but the pitch looks great for batting at the moment. England are 25/0.
18:46 (IST)
West Indies will have to be careful with the no balls here. There have been instances where Windies have gotten wickets on no balls. For now England are 22/0.
18:35 (IST)
INJURY SCARE: Shane Dowrich has been hit by a nasty short one from Shannon Gabriel. He has gone off the field and Shai Hope will take the gloves now.
18:31 (IST)
West Indies need some quick wickets here to be able to stay in the match. If they go without a wicket in this session, there is no way they can win this Test. England have taken their lead to 185.
18:24 (IST)
A good first over from Kemar Roach comes to an end. England though are in a comfortable position and would be in no hurry at the moment. It's 12/0 right now and the lead is 184.
18:17 (IST)
And the second session gets underway. England are 182 ahead at the moment and they will have a target in their mind that they want to set for the Windies.
17:35 (IST)
Burns and Sibley do well to negotiate the four overs after the innings break and that will be lunch. England are 10-0 and lead by 182 runs now. They will fancy their chances of setting the visitors a big target. Join us back in a bit to see how they fare.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 July, 2020
England
369/10
(111.5) RR 3.29
226 /2
(58.0) 3.89
West Indies
197/10
(65.0) RR 3.03
10 /2
(6.0) RR 1.66
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
23:10 (IST)
22:57 (IST)
22:45 (IST)
22:26 (IST)
England's lead is approaching the 400-run mark now and they are well past 200. Root is looking to constantly attack and score quickly. Is there any chance of a declaration just yet?
22:05 (IST)
England's lead is now passed 350 and Burns is on 80. Root is on a run-a-ball 35 and England are on control. West Indies in cruise control at this point, seemingly waiting for something to happen rather than trying to make something happen.
21:05 (IST)
Sibley and Burns have both brought up their respective half-centuries and England are in a commanding position now. The spin of Cornwall and pace of Roach haven't been effective for the visitors thus far in the innings.
20:55 (IST)
100 is up now for England and their lead is nearing the 300-run mark. Both openers are nearing their half-centuries too. West Indies need a wicket fast because England right now are cruising.
STAT ATTACK
Team Rankings