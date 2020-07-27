England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 4 at Manchester, Highlights: As it Happened
20:16 (IST)
18:58 (IST)
18:21 (IST)
17:38 (IST)
16:11 (IST)
15:01 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
18:58 (IST)
18:21 (IST)
17:38 (IST)
16:11 (IST)
15:01 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets during the ongoing third Test against England at Old Trafford. After going wicketless for nearly 11 months of Test cricket, Roach broke the duck in the second Test and picked four during the England innings in the third.
19:49 (IST)
The England one-day side will go into an on-site training camp at the Ageas Bowl on July 16, playing two intra-squad warm-up matches before the selectors pick a final team. The series, being played behind closed doors, starts on July 30, with subsequent matches on August 1 and 4. England also hope to play three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in August and September, with three T20s and three ODIs against Australia originally scheduled for July still to be re-arranged.
19:38 (IST)
Ali had ended his self-imposed Test exile, but was overlooked for the series against West Indies and instead Dom Bess and Jack Leach were picked. England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, the captain of the England side that won the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean, will be the head coach for the series, with former England opener Marcus Trescothick in his backroom staff.
19:27 (IST)
With Jos Buttler busy representing the side in Tests, he has been chosen as Eoin Morgan's deputy. “Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for England Men’s three-match Royal London Series against Ireland,” an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said.
19:13 (IST)
It has started to rain again. It doesn't look good at the moment at all.
18:38 (IST)
The ground will be assessed by the umpires in an hour's time. Hopefully some play will be possible today. Moreover England would fancy finishing the match today itself if the play begins.
18:21 (IST)
17:38 (IST)
17:25 (IST)
"Broad made the point that he's actually quite a bit younger than James Anderson. Of course everyone brackets Broad and Anderson together because they've played together for so long," Artherton said. "True, he's not going to get anywhere near Muttiah Muralitharan at 800 but just to be the fourth fast bowler to get 500 wickets would show remarkable longevity and stamina.
17:15 (IST)
"After being left out for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl, he had some things to say about it but my, has he backed up those words with actions. When you look at the way he's bowled in this match, he just looks like he's going to get a wicket every ball," Atherton said. Recently, Broad said he wanted to emulate compatriot James Anderson, who is still going strong at 37. The duo had been leading England's bowling attack for years and are considered as one of the most successful fast bowling pairs in world cricket.
17:06 (IST)
Broad, who is England's all-time second highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, had minced no word in criticising the decision of leaving him out of the first Test, which the hosts lost against the West Indies. But brought back into the side for the remaining two games, Broad went on to claim six wickets in the series-levelling second Test before handing England the advantage with eight wickets in the ongoing final Test.
16:50 (IST)
"When you get left out, that's when you find out a little bit more about yourself. Some players, when they get to that stage and get left out, they might just say, 'Well, I've done enough with my career'. "But clearly Stuart Broad, with that fire in the belly he showed, has got more to come and he doesn't just want to get 500 wickets - he wants to get up to 600 as well," Atherton added.
16:41 (IST)
As the series approaches a conclusion, Broad is the highest wicket taker for England with 14 wickets on the morning of Day 4 of the third Test. The next best England bowler in the series in terms of wickets taken, is Ben Stokes with nine wickets, and he is unlikely to bowl again in this Test.
16:30 (IST)
He ended the third day of the series decider with 499 Test wickets, just one short of the coveted 500 mark. "The mark of a champion sportsman is not when you get knocked down, but how you bounce back and we've seen that in this series with Stuart Broad," Atherton wrote in a column for 'Sky Sports'.
16:19 (IST)
Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has shown that he still has "fire in the belly" to achieve a lot more for England, according to former skipper Michael Atherton, asserting that the "champion sportsman" has the potential to claim 600 Test wickets. After being ignored for the series opener against the West Indies in Southampton, the 34-year-old pacer silenced his critics by putting up scintillating performances in the remaining two Tests.
16:11 (IST)
16:02 (IST)
"Dom Sibley has shown that he can bat time and if he can bat time at the top of the order, we've got the players down the order to accelerate the scoring rate. "We just need someone to get a partnership with the new ball, we've got two guys there who are capable of doing it in (Rory) Burns and Sibley. Let's just stick with them and stop looking for problems," he added.
15:51 (IST)
Gough, who has picked 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England, believes Sibley's ability to play long innings makes him similar to former batsmen Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook and he can make an impact at the top of the order for England. "I like him, he hates getting out and that is what we've been crying out for! We talk about wanting batsmen like Atherton or Cook at the top of the order, well we've got him," Gough said.
15:45 (IST)
"Ashwin is one of the best spinners in the world, if not the best, and he got a double against him and smacked him to all parts apparently. So, if he can play against Ashwin and get a double, he's good enough for me!" Playing for Warwickshire, Sibley had scored an unbeaten 215 against Nottinghamshire last year with premier India off-spinner Ashwin being among the opposition bowlers.
15:36 (IST)
On Sunday, Sibley had struggled a bit to up the tempo when West Indies introduced spinners during the third day of the third Test at the Old Trafford. "People keep telling me he can't play against spin. I got told the other day that he got a double hundred against Ashwin," Gough said on 'Sky Sports'.
15:31 (IST)
Former seamer Darren Gough has vouched for England opener Dom Sibley's ability to play spin, saying if he could dominate India's R Ashwin on way to a double ton in county cricket, he is good enough to play any spinner in the world. The 24-year-old Sibley, who has scored two fifties and a hundred in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, has faced criticism from some quarters for his slow batting.
15:07 (IST)
Jofra Archer isn't too pleased, much like many English fans
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
20:40 (IST)
20:16 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets during the ongoing third Test against England at Old Trafford. After going wicketless for nearly 11 months of Test cricket, Roach broke the duck in the second Test and picked four during the England innings in the third.
19:49 (IST)
The England one-day side will go into an on-site training camp at the Ageas Bowl on July 16, playing two intra-squad warm-up matches before the selectors pick a final team. The series, being played behind closed doors, starts on July 30, with subsequent matches on August 1 and 4. England also hope to play three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in August and September, with three T20s and three ODIs against Australia originally scheduled for July still to be re-arranged.
19:38 (IST)
Ali had ended his self-imposed Test exile, but was overlooked for the series against West Indies and instead Dom Bess and Jack Leach were picked. England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, the captain of the England side that won the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean, will be the head coach for the series, with former England opener Marcus Trescothick in his backroom staff.
19:27 (IST)
With Jos Buttler busy representing the side in Tests, he has been chosen as Eoin Morgan's deputy. “Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for England Men’s three-match Royal London Series against Ireland,” an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said.
19:13 (IST)
It has started to rain again. It doesn't look good at the moment at all.
18:58 (IST)
18:38 (IST)
The ground will be assessed by the umpires in an hour's time. Hopefully some play will be possible today. Moreover England would fancy finishing the match today itself if the play begins.
18:21 (IST)
17:38 (IST)
17:25 (IST)
"Broad made the point that he's actually quite a bit younger than James Anderson. Of course everyone brackets Broad and Anderson together because they've played together for so long," Artherton said. "True, he's not going to get anywhere near Muttiah Muralitharan at 800 but just to be the fourth fast bowler to get 500 wickets would show remarkable longevity and stamina.
17:15 (IST)
"After being left out for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl, he had some things to say about it but my, has he backed up those words with actions. When you look at the way he's bowled in this match, he just looks like he's going to get a wicket every ball," Atherton said. Recently, Broad said he wanted to emulate compatriot James Anderson, who is still going strong at 37. The duo had been leading England's bowling attack for years and are considered as one of the most successful fast bowling pairs in world cricket.
17:06 (IST)
Broad, who is England's all-time second highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, had minced no word in criticising the decision of leaving him out of the first Test, which the hosts lost against the West Indies. But brought back into the side for the remaining two games, Broad went on to claim six wickets in the series-levelling second Test before handing England the advantage with eight wickets in the ongoing final Test.
16:50 (IST)
"When you get left out, that's when you find out a little bit more about yourself. Some players, when they get to that stage and get left out, they might just say, 'Well, I've done enough with my career'. "But clearly Stuart Broad, with that fire in the belly he showed, has got more to come and he doesn't just want to get 500 wickets - he wants to get up to 600 as well," Atherton added.
16:41 (IST)
As the series approaches a conclusion, Broad is the highest wicket taker for England with 14 wickets on the morning of Day 4 of the third Test. The next best England bowler in the series in terms of wickets taken, is Ben Stokes with nine wickets, and he is unlikely to bowl again in this Test.
16:30 (IST)
He ended the third day of the series decider with 499 Test wickets, just one short of the coveted 500 mark. "The mark of a champion sportsman is not when you get knocked down, but how you bounce back and we've seen that in this series with Stuart Broad," Atherton wrote in a column for 'Sky Sports'.
16:19 (IST)
Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has shown that he still has "fire in the belly" to achieve a lot more for England, according to former skipper Michael Atherton, asserting that the "champion sportsman" has the potential to claim 600 Test wickets. After being ignored for the series opener against the West Indies in Southampton, the 34-year-old pacer silenced his critics by putting up scintillating performances in the remaining two Tests.
16:11 (IST)
16:02 (IST)
"Dom Sibley has shown that he can bat time and if he can bat time at the top of the order, we've got the players down the order to accelerate the scoring rate. "We just need someone to get a partnership with the new ball, we've got two guys there who are capable of doing it in (Rory) Burns and Sibley. Let's just stick with them and stop looking for problems," he added.
15:51 (IST)
Gough, who has picked 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England, believes Sibley's ability to play long innings makes him similar to former batsmen Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook and he can make an impact at the top of the order for England. "I like him, he hates getting out and that is what we've been crying out for! We talk about wanting batsmen like Atherton or Cook at the top of the order, well we've got him," Gough said.
15:45 (IST)
"Ashwin is one of the best spinners in the world, if not the best, and he got a double against him and smacked him to all parts apparently. So, if he can play against Ashwin and get a double, he's good enough for me!" Playing for Warwickshire, Sibley had scored an unbeaten 215 against Nottinghamshire last year with premier India off-spinner Ashwin being among the opposition bowlers.
15:36 (IST)
On Sunday, Sibley had struggled a bit to up the tempo when West Indies introduced spinners during the third day of the third Test at the Old Trafford. "People keep telling me he can't play against spin. I got told the other day that he got a double hundred against Ashwin," Gough said on 'Sky Sports'.
15:31 (IST)
Former seamer Darren Gough has vouched for England opener Dom Sibley's ability to play spin, saying if he could dominate India's R Ashwin on way to a double ton in county cricket, he is good enough to play any spinner in the world. The 24-year-old Sibley, who has scored two fifties and a hundred in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, has faced criticism from some quarters for his slow batting.
15:07 (IST)
Jofra Archer isn't too pleased, much like many English fans
15:01 (IST)
