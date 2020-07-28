England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Manchester, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs West Indies Live Score, Eng v WI 2020 3rd Test at Old Trafford Manchester latest updates and live cricket score: OUT! Fantastic piece of fielding at backward point from Dom Bess as he fires in a sharp throw at the stumps to run out Roston Chase. Very Jonty-esque run out from the England fielder. WI 87/6.
Having won the third Test in Manchester, England have wrapped up the series 2-1 and will take back the Wisden Trophy.
19:30 (IST)
OUT! Stuart Broad comes on and finishes it off first ball. Blackwood caught behind by Buttler as Broad takes his 10th wicket of the game. Huge 269-run win for England in the third Test.
19:25 (IST)
Four and Four! Blackwood flashes hard at a short one and then creames the next through extra cover. Takes a single off the last delivery to keep strike.
19:15 (IST)
OUT! Woakes takes a five-for as Cornwall is trapped in front of the stumps. WI 119/9.
19:10 (IST)
OUT! Woakes has struck again and Dowrich is trapped LBW for 8. The batsman's not waiting to review it either. England are two wickets away from the win.
18:48 (IST)
OUT! Holder's missed a straight fast one from Woakes and lost his wicket. LBW for 12. Fantastic comeback in the over from Woakes. England on the brink of a big win now.
18:20 (IST)
OUT! Fantastic piece of fielding at backward point from Dom Bess as he fires in a sharp throw at the stumps to run out Roston Chase. Very Jonty-esque run out from the England fielder. WI 87/6.
17:17 (IST)
LUNCH: With this, lunch has also been taken on the final day of the Test series here.
17:10 (IST)
RAIN: Rain strikes again. This time looks like it'll be a longer break. West Indies are struggling at 83/5.
16:57 (IST)
OUT: Another one bites the dust. Woakes has his second wicket here and Windies are 79/5. This is looking to get before lunch today. Looks likes the session will be an extended one.
16:45 (IST)
OUT: Woakes has a wicket here. Hope has mistimed one straight into the hands of Broad. He departs for 31. Windies seem to be in a hurry to end this match as the score is 71/4.
16:20 (IST)
OUT: Brathwaite is dismissed LBW by Broad and the bowler has his 500th wicket. What a milestone to achieve for a bowler. England are away. West Indies are in deep trouble at 45/3.
16:16 (IST)
FOUR: Hope has looked class apart till now. He has driven the ball beautifully and does that again to Anderson. West Indies move to 41/2.
16:08 (IST)
The rain has stopped now and the covers are being removed. The match should resume any time now. Stay tuned for latest updates.
15:56 (IST)
RAIN STRIKES: And we have the first rain break of the day. West Indies were playing well in this short passge of play. Looks like only a passing shower. It's 35/2.
19:19 (IST)
It's just a matter of time now with Shannon Gabriel and Jermaine Blackwood out there in the middle. England are on course for a very comprehensive series win. Perfect prep for the Pakistan Test series after this.
19:01 (IST)
An over eager England waste another review as they have a look at the caught behind against Blackwood. Mind you the keeper did go up very quickly, however Archer had not heard anything from the looks of it. WI 108/7.
18:56 (IST)
Wonder if Brathwaite's seen this?
Kraigg Brathwaite has now been a milestone (100,200,300 etc) wicket 3 times: T Boult 200, J Anderson 500, S Broad 500.
The batsman who has been milestone wicket most often is Jacques Kallis 5 times: J Anderson 100, A Caddick 100, S Warne 300, Z Khan 300, C Walsh 500
Archer from the other end is peppering Dowrich with some short stuff and the batsman won't be very keen to face that for too long. WI 101/7.
18:46 (IST)
Archer and Woakes as expected going for the kill here. Woakes, slighlty over eager, has wasted a review though and then allowed Holder to pick him away to third man for a boundary. The West Indies skipper follows that up with a couple of runs and a nonchalant flick through square leg for another boundary.
18:37 (IST)
We are back with play but the dark clouds are still around. England will want to finish this as fast as they can.
18:26 (IST)
Another look at the brilliant piece of fielding by Bess
18:13 (IST)
Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood need to bat out plenty of deliveries here. England have their tails up and rightly so. Big ask for the visitors but there are plenty of dark clouds around the ground, which might just be of some help to them. WI 86/5.
18:05 (IST)
We're back for the post lunch session and England need five wickets in conditions that favour their bowlers.
17:57 (IST)
A while before Stuart Broad claimed his 500th wicket in Test cricket!
Great to see Stuart Broad taking the time to have a long long long long long chat to 23yr old West Indian fast Keon Harding. And all this on the morning that Broad stood on 499 test wickets at the start of play👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VVwbXOj8S9
16:43 (IST)
Besides the fall of the wicket, Shai Hope is looking good for a big one. Can he save the day for Windies? He is dealing in fours at the moment. The score has moved to 68/3.
16:36 (IST)
West Indies need lots of rain to them in this Test and series. And the camera shows that it has started to drizzle again. Hopefully for England that wont be the case. Windies are 58/3.
15:52 (IST)
The pair of Brathwaite and Hope are fighting well for the moment, but they have a steep mountain to climb. They would hoping for some rain during the course of the day. The score moves to 29/2.
15:41 (IST)
In the two overs that have been bowled, the pitch has looked decent and the bounce has been even till now. Hope has shown good footwork till now. But it takes just one delivery to get out. It's going to be a long day for Windies batsmen. It's 16/2.
15:34 (IST)
Anderson starts with a maiden and the score remains 10/2. Brathwaite needs to stay positive and not get into a defensive zone. Hope on the other hand need to prove his critics wrong.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 July, 2020
England
369/10
(111.5) RR 3.29
226 /2
(58.0) 3.89
West Indies
197/10
(65.0) RR 3.03
129 /10
(37.1) RR 3.47
Live blog
