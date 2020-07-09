England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: Rain Expected to Play a Part on Day 2 Too

England vs West Indies, latest updates: The first day's play saw England reach 35 for 1 after only 17.4 overs were possible due to rain. The resumption of cricket post the COVID-19 break was not lengthy, but some cricket is better than no cricket.

Day 1 recap

Rain played spoilsport for most of Day 1 of the first Test between England and West Indies at the Aegas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday (July 8).

England stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss following a rain delay and opted to bat but just three overs were possible before the weather intervened again.

The morning session was lost to rain and when play eventually started, England lost Dom Sibley off the 10th ball, when he was bowled by Shannon Gabriel.

England were then 0-1 but had moved on to 35-1 when, after two rain stoppages, bad light forced an early tea even though the floodlights were on. Recalled opener Rory Burns was 20* and Joe Denly 14*.

However, the situation continued to worsen as the rain did not relent and eventually the day was called off with the final session also being abandoned.

The players gathered in a semi-circle on the pitch before play started to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus and West Indies great Everton Weekes, who died last week at the age of 95.

They then dropped to one knee in support of the global campaign against racial injustice following the death in the United States of George Floyd in May.

Both teams are wearing BLM logos on their shirts during the three-match series.

West Indies players also wore black gloves on their right hands in an echo of the "Black Power" protests made famous by US athletes at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Also Read: Things Stem From History, Must Educate People if Racism is to be Abolished - Michael Holding

All three Tests are taking place behind closed doors at "bio-secure" grounds, with the first at the Ageas Bowl and the second two at Old Trafford.

England left out veteran paceman Stuart Broad, their second most successful Test bowler behind James Anderson, who did start, as well as Chris Woakes.

West Indies omitted specialist spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, with batsman Roston Chase to provide some slow bowling in support of a four-mn pace attack of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and captain Jason Holder.