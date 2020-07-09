England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: Rain Expected to Play a Part on Day 2 Too

Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.
14:00 (IST)
Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.
13:22 (IST)
An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.
14:20 (IST)
Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.
14:00 (IST)
Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.
13:22 (IST)
An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.
14:20 (IST)
Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.
14:00 (IST)
Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.
13:22 (IST)
An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.
England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: Rain Expected to Play a Part on Day 2 Too
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. The first day's play saw England reach 35 for 1 after only 17.4 overs were possible due to rain.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020
England
35/1
(17.4) RR 1.98
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.
Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.
An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.
14:20 (IST)
Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.
14:00 (IST)
Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.
13:22 (IST)
An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings