Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: Rain Expected to Play a Part on Day 2 Too

England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. The first day's play saw England reach 35 for 1 after only 17.4 overs were possible due to rain.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 9, 2020, 2:07 PM IST

England vs West Indies (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

England
Ist INN

35/1

(17.4) RR 1.98

England England Captain
v/s
Toss won by England (decided to bat)
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.

14:20 (IST)

Around an hour and 10 minutes to go... and it's not raining. The covers are off. Let's hope it stays that way.

14:00 (IST)

Around 1.5 hours left for the first ball on Day 2. Good news from Southampton is that the weather is expected to be slightly better than yesterday. There will be rain, but we should have more overs than yesterday. The next three days have a better forecast too.

13:22 (IST)

An early welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. We got a short taste of cricket's return post the COVID-19 break on Wednesday, with 17.4 overs only possible due to rain. England reached 35 for 1, and both sides will be hoping for a longer outing today. However, weather is expected to play a part today as well. Still more than two hours to go for the start though, so let's see how the weather holds up.

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: Rain Expected to Play a Part on Day 2 Too

England vs West Indies, latest updates: The first day's play saw England reach 35 for 1 after only 17.4 overs were possible due to rain. The resumption of cricket post the COVID-19 break was not lengthy, but some cricket is better than no cricket.

Day 1 recap

Rain played spoilsport for most of Day 1 of the first Test between England and West Indies at the Aegas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday (July 8).

England stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss following a rain delay and opted to bat but just three overs were possible before the weather intervened again.

The morning session was lost to rain and when play eventually started, England lost Dom Sibley off the 10th ball, when he was bowled by Shannon Gabriel.

England were then 0-1 but had moved on to 35-1 when, after two rain stoppages, bad light forced an early tea even though the floodlights were on. Recalled opener Rory Burns was 20* and Joe Denly 14*.

However, the situation continued to worsen as the rain did not relent and eventually the day was called off with the final session also being abandoned.

The players gathered in a semi-circle on the pitch before play started to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus and West Indies great Everton Weekes, who died last week at the age of 95.

They then dropped to one knee in support of the global campaign against racial injustice following the death in the United States of George Floyd in May.

Both teams are wearing BLM logos on their shirts during the three-match series.

West Indies players also wore black gloves on their right hands in an echo of the "Black Power" protests made famous by US athletes at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Also Read: Things Stem From History, Must Educate People if Racism is to be Abolished - Michael Holding

All three Tests are taking place behind closed doors at "bio-secure" grounds, with the first at the Ageas Bowl and the second two at Old Trafford.

England left out veteran paceman Stuart Broad, their second most successful Test bowler behind James Anderson, who did start, as well as Chris Woakes.

West Indies omitted specialist spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, with batsman Roston Chase to provide some slow bowling in support of a four-mn pace attack of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and captain Jason Holder.

 

Ben Stokescricket scoreeng vs wi liveEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020England vs West Indies LiveEngland vs West Indies Live Scoreengland vs west indies rainJason HolderLive Cricket Scorelive score

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more