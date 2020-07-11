England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 4: West Indies Look for Wickets After Lunch
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.
That's lunch! England could have gone in without a loss of a wicket but West Indies struck late, dismissing Rory Burns. That should give them some hope but England have done really well to be 79 for 1 at lunch on Day 4. Sibley and Denly in the middle, with still some way to go. They trail by 35 runs.
17:18 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets Burns. A poor shot that - cuts a short and wide ball straight to point. The ball wasn't threatening, and he hit it straight in the air to the fielder. After all the hardowork... England 72 for 1 with Burns gone for 42.
16:58 (IST)
The variable bounce comes into picture, as Holder gets one to lift off back of length. Sibley looks to evade but the ball hits his right elbow. A slight injury there but nothing serious.
16:51 (IST)
England need 50 runs to draw level with West Indies, and they have all 10 wickets in hand now. Top effort by the openers.
16:32 (IST)
Drinks break, England are 62 for no loss. Excellent effort there to not lose a wicket in the first hour. The pitch is doing a few tricks - slight turn, a bit of variable bounce - now, so the phase coming up could be interesting.
16:22 (IST)
England's opening partnership has crossed 50. Chase is getting some turn, and Jason Holder has come on from the other end. The openers have done the initial hard work but there's plenty more left.
16:13 (IST)
West Indies turn to the spin of Roston Chase. No wicket in his first over. Indication that pace might not do the trick here?
16:05 (IST)
Runs are starting to flow now, slightly more frequently. Gabriel concedes a couple of boundaries in an over and England get to 40 without loss. Chipping away at West Indies' lead slowly.
15:48 (IST)
Quite a silent start this. West Indies have been disciplined while England have been patient. Both teams fighting hard for the early advantage.
15:29 (IST)
So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?
15:14 (IST)
One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.
14:34 (IST)
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
17:35 (IST)
That's lunch! England could have gone in without a loss of a wicket but West Indies struck late, dismissing Rory Burns. That should give them some hope but England have done really well to be 79 for 1 at lunch on Day 4. Sibley and Denly in the middle, with still some way to go. They trail by 35 runs.
17:18 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets Burns. A poor shot that - cuts a short and wide ball straight to point. The ball wasn't threatening, and he hit it straight in the air to the fielder. After all the hardowork... England 72 for 1 with Burns gone for 42.
16:58 (IST)
The variable bounce comes into picture, as Holder gets one to lift off back of length. Sibley looks to evade but the ball hits his right elbow. A slight injury there but nothing serious.
16:51 (IST)
England need 50 runs to draw level with West Indies, and they have all 10 wickets in hand now. Top effort by the openers.
16:32 (IST)
Drinks break, England are 62 for no loss. Excellent effort there to not lose a wicket in the first hour. The pitch is doing a few tricks - slight turn, a bit of variable bounce - now, so the phase coming up could be interesting.
16:22 (IST)
England's opening partnership has crossed 50. Chase is getting some turn, and Jason Holder has come on from the other end. The openers have done the initial hard work but there's plenty more left.
16:13 (IST)
West Indies turn to the spin of Roston Chase. No wicket in his first over. Indication that pace might not do the trick here?
16:05 (IST)
Runs are starting to flow now, slightly more frequently. Gabriel concedes a couple of boundaries in an over and England get to 40 without loss. Chipping away at West Indies' lead slowly.
15:48 (IST)
Quite a silent start this. West Indies have been disciplined while England have been patient. Both teams fighting hard for the early advantage.
15:29 (IST)
So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?
15:14 (IST)
One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.
14:34 (IST)
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
18:18 (IST)
So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.
18:12 (IST)
So we are back to live cricket. Dom Sibley has scored 31 runs, while Denly is on 1. Let's see which way the match tilts in this session. England are 79/1 at the moment.
17:35 (IST)
That's lunch! England could have gone in without a loss of a wicket but West Indies struck late, dismissing Rory Burns. That should give them some hope but England have done really well to be 79 for 1 at lunch on Day 4. Sibley and Denly in the middle, with still some way to go. They trail by 35 runs.
17:18 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets Burns. A poor shot that - cuts a short and wide ball straight to point. The ball wasn't threatening, and he hit it straight in the air to the fielder. After all the hardowork... England 72 for 1 with Burns gone for 42.
16:58 (IST)
The variable bounce comes into picture, as Holder gets one to lift off back of length. Sibley looks to evade but the ball hits his right elbow. A slight injury there but nothing serious.
16:51 (IST)
England need 50 runs to draw level with West Indies, and they have all 10 wickets in hand now. Top effort by the openers.
16:32 (IST)
Drinks break, England are 62 for no loss. Excellent effort there to not lose a wicket in the first hour. The pitch is doing a few tricks - slight turn, a bit of variable bounce - now, so the phase coming up could be interesting.
16:22 (IST)
England's opening partnership has crossed 50. Chase is getting some turn, and Jason Holder has come on from the other end. The openers have done the initial hard work but there's plenty more left.
16:13 (IST)
West Indies turn to the spin of Roston Chase. No wicket in his first over. Indication that pace might not do the trick here?
16:05 (IST)
Runs are starting to flow now, slightly more frequently. Gabriel concedes a couple of boundaries in an over and England get to 40 without loss. Chipping away at West Indies' lead slowly.
15:48 (IST)
Quite a silent start this. West Indies have been disciplined while England have been patient. Both teams fighting hard for the early advantage.
15:35 (IST)
An excellent over from Roach to begin the day. He's targeting the stumps of Sibley, who was dismissed bowled without offering a shot in the first innings. Sibley has survived so far although he did leave a couple dangerously.
15:29 (IST)
So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?
15:14 (IST)
One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.
15:04 (IST)
By the way, have you guys been following England vs West Indies in Jofra Archer's Twitter timeline? Head here:
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 4: West Indies Look for Wickets After Lunch
England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com. So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.
England vs West Indies (TEST)
LIVE
ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020
England
204
(67.3) RR 3.02
West Indies
318
(102.0) RR 3.11
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
That's lunch! England could have gone in without a loss of a wicket but West Indies struck late, dismissing Rory Burns. That should give them some hope but England have done really well to be 79 for 1 at lunch on Day 4. Sibley and Denly in the middle, with still some way to go. They trail by 35 runs.
WICKET! Chase gets Burns. A poor shot that - cuts a short and wide ball straight to point. The ball wasn't threatening, and he hit it straight in the air to the fielder. After all the hardowork... England 72 for 1 with Burns gone for 42.
The variable bounce comes into picture, as Holder gets one to lift off back of length. Sibley looks to evade but the ball hits his right elbow. A slight injury there but nothing serious.
England need 50 runs to draw level with West Indies, and they have all 10 wickets in hand now. Top effort by the openers.
Drinks break, England are 62 for no loss. Excellent effort there to not lose a wicket in the first hour. The pitch is doing a few tricks - slight turn, a bit of variable bounce - now, so the phase coming up could be interesting.
England's opening partnership has crossed 50. Chase is getting some turn, and Jason Holder has come on from the other end. The openers have done the initial hard work but there's plenty more left.
West Indies turn to the spin of Roston Chase. No wicket in his first over. Indication that pace might not do the trick here?
Runs are starting to flow now, slightly more frequently. Gabriel concedes a couple of boundaries in an over and England get to 40 without loss. Chipping away at West Indies' lead slowly.
Quite a silent start this. West Indies have been disciplined while England have been patient. Both teams fighting hard for the early advantage.
So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?
One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
18:18 (IST)
So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.
18:12 (IST)
So we are back to live cricket. Dom Sibley has scored 31 runs, while Denly is on 1. Let's see which way the match tilts in this session. England are 79/1 at the moment.
17:35 (IST)
That's lunch! England could have gone in without a loss of a wicket but West Indies struck late, dismissing Rory Burns. That should give them some hope but England have done really well to be 79 for 1 at lunch on Day 4. Sibley and Denly in the middle, with still some way to go. They trail by 35 runs.
17:18 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets Burns. A poor shot that - cuts a short and wide ball straight to point. The ball wasn't threatening, and he hit it straight in the air to the fielder. After all the hardowork... England 72 for 1 with Burns gone for 42.
16:58 (IST)
The variable bounce comes into picture, as Holder gets one to lift off back of length. Sibley looks to evade but the ball hits his right elbow. A slight injury there but nothing serious.
16:51 (IST)
England need 50 runs to draw level with West Indies, and they have all 10 wickets in hand now. Top effort by the openers.
16:32 (IST)
Drinks break, England are 62 for no loss. Excellent effort there to not lose a wicket in the first hour. The pitch is doing a few tricks - slight turn, a bit of variable bounce - now, so the phase coming up could be interesting.
16:22 (IST)
England's opening partnership has crossed 50. Chase is getting some turn, and Jason Holder has come on from the other end. The openers have done the initial hard work but there's plenty more left.
16:13 (IST)
West Indies turn to the spin of Roston Chase. No wicket in his first over. Indication that pace might not do the trick here?
16:05 (IST)
Runs are starting to flow now, slightly more frequently. Gabriel concedes a couple of boundaries in an over and England get to 40 without loss. Chipping away at West Indies' lead slowly.
15:48 (IST)
Quite a silent start this. West Indies have been disciplined while England have been patient. Both teams fighting hard for the early advantage.
15:35 (IST)
An excellent over from Roach to begin the day. He's targeting the stumps of Sibley, who was dismissed bowled without offering a shot in the first innings. Sibley has survived so far although he did leave a couple dangerously.
15:29 (IST)
So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?
15:14 (IST)
One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.
15:04 (IST)
By the way, have you guys been following England vs West Indies in Jofra Archer's Twitter timeline? Head here:
14:34 (IST)
One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a 114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings