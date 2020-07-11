Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 4: West Indies Look for Wickets After Lunch

England vs West Indies Live Score, Live cricket score and latest update of 1st Test at News18.com.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 11, 2020, 6:19 PM IST

England vs West Indies (TEST)

LIVE

ENG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

England
Ist INN

204

(67.3) RR 3.02

England England Captain
v/s
England trail by 29 runs, MIN. 65.4 Overs Left Today
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies
Ist INN

318

(102.0) RR 3.11

  • 17:35 (IST)

    That's lunch! England could have gone in without a loss of a wicket but West Indies struck late, dismissing Rory Burns. That should give them some hope but England have done really well to be 79 for 1 at lunch on Day 4. Sibley and Denly in the middle, with still some way to go. They trail by 35 runs.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    WICKET! Chase gets Burns. A poor shot that - cuts a short and wide ball straight to point. The ball wasn't threatening, and he hit it straight in the air to the fielder. After all the hardowork... England 72 for 1 with Burns gone for 42.

  • 16:58 (IST)

    The variable bounce comes into picture, as Holder gets one to lift off back of length. Sibley looks to evade but the ball hits his right elbow. A slight injury there but nothing serious.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    England need 50 runs to draw level with West Indies, and they have all 10 wickets in hand now. Top effort by the openers.

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Drinks break, England are 62 for no loss. Excellent effort there to not lose a wicket in the first hour. The pitch is doing a few tricks - slight turn, a bit of variable bounce - now, so the phase coming up could be interesting.

  • 16:22 (IST)

    England's opening partnership has crossed 50. Chase is getting some turn, and Jason Holder has come on from the other end. The openers have done the initial hard work but there's plenty more left.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    West Indies turn to the spin of Roston Chase. No wicket in his first over. Indication that pace might not do the trick here?

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Runs are starting to flow now, slightly more frequently. Gabriel concedes a couple of boundaries in an over and England get to 40 without loss. Chipping away at West Indies' lead slowly.

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Quite a silent start this. West Indies have been disciplined while England have been patient. Both teams fighting hard for the early advantage.

  • 15:29 (IST)

    So we're all set for action. Kemar Roach to start proceedings on the fourth day. The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl. Can England bat long?

  • 15:14 (IST)

    One positive for England is the weather - the sun is out and they should enjoy batting in these conditions. The pitch hasn't done too many tricks yet, so if they can put out a decent score, West Indies might have a tricky chase.

  • 14:34 (IST)

    One hour to go for Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton. The most important news of the day - no rain around. So that's an all-clear from the weather perspective. The other important thing - West Indies are on top at the moment. They got a  114-run first innings lead before England ended on 15 for 0. Early wickets is what they'll want, while England will want to chip away runs silently.

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Match at Southampton, Day 4: West Indies Look for Wickets After Lunch

England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 latest updates: So Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over to Sibley. England batsmen have shown great composure here. Perhaps West Indies are a spinner short here -- maybe Rakheem Cornwall. This is now a great pitch to bat on. The score is 79/1.

Day 3 report: West Indies batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich ensured that their team took a first-innings lead of over a hundred runs against England on the third day of the first Test at Southampton on Friday.

Dowrich made 61 after opener Brathwaite had top-scored with 65 in a total of 318 all out.

Ben Stokes led England's attack with 4-49 to follow his top score of 43 in the hosts' 204.

But that still left West Indies 114 runs ahead in a match that marks international cricket's return from lockdown.

Stokes' haul included the wicket of West Indies captain Jason Holder for just five, with the England talisman having fallen to his rival all-rounder during the towering paceman's Test-best 6-42 on Thursday.

The wicket of Alzarri Joseph was also his 150th in Tests.

Dowrich showed grit and determination to score a fifty. He held firm for 115 balls until he was caught down the legside by opposing gloveman Jos Buttler off Stokes.

For most part of the day, it was a struggle for England bowlers, and missed the presence of veteran paceman Stuart Broad.

Bowlers like Archer and Wood struggled to make an impression on a placid pitch.

They took just one wicket between them in a combined 44 overs -- and that was only when Wood bowled last man Shannon Gabriel to end the innings.

Earlier in the day, Windies had resumed at 57-1. Soon after the play started, Shai Hope perished to Dom Bess, when he edged one to the slips.

Shamarh Brooks made a promising 39 before he was caught behind off James Anderson, with England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker returning innings figures of 3-62.

Jermaine Blackwood gave his wicket away by driving Bess (2-51) straight to Anderson at mid-off.

Dowrich, however, drove Bess for two fours in three balls before, on 25, he hammered a drive the Somerset bowler could only parry.

Holder couldn't do much with the bat and fell in single figures when, undone by a surprise bouncer, he hooked Stokes straight to Archer at long leg.

At the end of the day, England finished with 15/0, 99 runs behind the West Indies.

