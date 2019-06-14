England vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton: England Opt to Bowl; Russell Makes His Return

West Indies playing XI - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas.
14:40 (IST)
England playing XI - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
14:36 (IST)
England have gone with the same team, while West Indies have included Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel in the playing XI.
14:33 (IST)
England have won the toss and will bowl first.
14:29 (IST)
"We have got big boundaries. Even though the pitch was under covers last night, it's still very hard. West Indies bowlers are again going to bowl short and it will be interesting to see how English batsmen combat that, with square boundaries slightly bigger than other grounds. Someone like Jofra is also going to do the same," says Ian Bishop.
13:32 (IST)
Let's get rid of the most important update... The weather looks good in Southampton and in all likelihood, we will get a full game.
13:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup encounter between England and West Indies. The two teams will resume their traditional rivalry and one man will once again be in focus — ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle.
If Chris Gayle can manage 24 runs, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' will become the leading run-scorer in One-Day Internationals between two sides. The left-handed destructor from Jamaica has so far scored 1596 runs against England in 35 ODIs at a solid average of 51.48 and is now only behind Sir Viv Richards who has 1619 runs in 36 ODIs against the same opponent. And if he can manage 30, he will surpass Kumar Sangakkara (1625) and become the highest run scorer against England in ODIs.
Holder - Oppurtunity for our guys to get some runs first. Probably would wanted to bowl first on a fresh wicket. There is a lot at stake. We guys have planned well for this game and we are up for it. It is a matter of adapting to particular individuals on that day. We have got three changes: Evin Lewis comes in, Russell comes back and Shannon Gabriel is playing his first game.
Morgan - We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for the last 24 hours. There has been a lot of rain around and we feel there would be some moisture. A completely different challenge that we had against Bangladesh. The World Cup is about adapting to conditions. Tough challenge for us. We have got the same team.
We are 10 minutes away from the toss and whichever team bats first will look to post a massive total on the board. Both sides are filled with power hitters who can turn the game on their own. If their last ODI series is anything to go by, we might be in for a yet another high-scoring affair.
He has insisted it will be "just another game of cricket" for him. Archer, whose father is English, was effectively lost to the West Indies when he moved to county side Sussex after overlooking the paceman for the Under-19 World Cup four years ago.
All eyes will also be on Archer. After making his England debut just weeks before the ICC World Cup, the Barbados-born paceman is England’s leading wicket-taker so far with six wickets in three games at an average of 22.5. Archer has consistently bowled at 90+ mph in these games.
The men from the Caribbean came into the World Cup after losing the tri-series final against Bangladesh in Ireland. They started off with a sensational seven-wicket hammering of Pakistan in their tournament opener and then lost a hard-fought second game to Australia. Their last game against South Africa at Southampton was a wash-out.
England started off with an impressive win over South Africa but were stunned by Pakistan in the second game and then bounced back with a 106-run win over Bangladesh in their last game.
England will be delighted by the return to full fitness for Jos Buttler, who injured his hip in the last game against Bangladesh. But WI skipper Jason Holder would still be fretting over the fitness of prolific all-rounder Andre Russell, who is suffering from chronic knee issues and was not part of the team in the rained-out encounter against South Africa last week.
In fact, it will be a battle of pace at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as West Indies will look to give back in earnest unleashing the likes of Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell with the new ball.
Gayle, in his fifth World Cup for the West Indies, will face a new challenge in the form of Barbados-born Jofra Archer, who has impressed everyone with his searing pace in the World Cup so far. Archer was not yet eligible to play in the ODI series in West Indies but will be one of English skipper Eoin Morgan’s spearhead along with Mark Wood, if he manages to pass a fitness test.
The powerful West Indies opener was simply sensational in the five-match ODI series against England earlier this year, notching up 424 runs in those games with a strike of 134.17 with two centuries and two fifties. His highest score in the series was a 97-ball 162 with 14 massive sixes.
England vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton
LIVE
WI vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 19, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 14 June, 2019
West Indies
0/0
(0.0) RR 0.00
England
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Holder - Oppurtunity for our guys to get some runs first. Probably would wanted to bowl first on a fresh wicket. There is a lot at stake. We guys have planned well for this game and we are up for it. It is a matter of adapting to particular individuals on that day. We have got three changes: Evin Lewis comes in, Russell comes back and Shannon Gabriel is playing his first game.
Morgan - We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for the last 24 hours. There has been a lot of rain around and we feel there would be some moisture. A completely different challenge that we had against Bangladesh. The World Cup is about adapting to conditions. Tough challenge for us. We have got the same team.
We are 10 minutes away from the toss and whichever team bats first will look to post a massive total on the board. Both sides are filled with power hitters who can turn the game on their own. If their last ODI series is anything to go by, we might be in for a yet another high-scoring affair.
He has insisted it will be "just another game of cricket" for him. Archer, whose father is English, was effectively lost to the West Indies when he moved to county side Sussex after overlooking the paceman for the Under-19 World Cup four years ago.
All eyes will also be on Archer. After making his England debut just weeks before the ICC World Cup, the Barbados-born paceman is England’s leading wicket-taker so far with six wickets in three games at an average of 22.5. Archer has consistently bowled at 90+ mph in these games.
The men from the Caribbean came into the World Cup after losing the tri-series final against Bangladesh in Ireland. They started off with a sensational seven-wicket hammering of Pakistan in their tournament opener and then lost a hard-fought second game to Australia. Their last game against South Africa at Southampton was a wash-out.
England started off with an impressive win over South Africa but were stunned by Pakistan in the second game and then bounced back with a 106-run win over Bangladesh in their last game.
England will be delighted by the return to full fitness for Jos Buttler, who injured his hip in the last game against Bangladesh. But WI skipper Jason Holder would still be fretting over the fitness of prolific all-rounder Andre Russell, who is suffering from chronic knee issues and was not part of the team in the rained-out encounter against South Africa last week.
In fact, it will be a battle of pace at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as West Indies will look to give back in earnest unleashing the likes of Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell with the new ball.
Gayle, in his fifth World Cup for the West Indies, will face a new challenge in the form of Barbados-born Jofra Archer, who has impressed everyone with his searing pace in the World Cup so far. Archer was not yet eligible to play in the ODI series in West Indies but will be one of English skipper Eoin Morgan’s spearhead along with Mark Wood, if he manages to pass a fitness test.
The powerful West Indies opener was simply sensational in the five-match ODI series against England earlier this year, notching up 424 runs in those games with a strike of 134.17 with two centuries and two fifties. His highest score in the series was a 97-ball 162 with 14 massive sixes.
