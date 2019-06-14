England vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton: England Opt to Bowl; Russell Makes His Return

England vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton Latest Updates: England have won the toss and will bowl first. England have gone with the same team, while West Indies have included Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel in the playing XI.

England vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 14 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog.

England and West Indies will resume their traditional rivalry when the two sides face off again at the 2019 ICC World Cup game in Southampton on Friday (June 14). One man will once again be in focus in the contest — ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle.

The powerful West Indies opener was simply sensational in the five-match ODI series against England earlier this year, notching up 424 runs in those games with a strike of 134.17 with two centuries and two fifties. His highest score in the series was a 97-ball 162 with 14 massive sixes.

Gayle, in his fifth World Cup for the West Indies, will face a new challenge in the form of Barbados-born Jofra Archer, who has impressed everyone with his searing pace in the World Cup so far. Archer was not yet eligible to play in the ODI series in West Indies but will be one of English skipper Eoin Morgan’s spearhead along with Mark Wood, if he manages to pass a fitness test on Friday.

In fact, it will be a battle of pace at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as West Indies will look to give back in earnest unleashing the likes of Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell with the new ball.

England will be delighted by the return to full fitness for Jos Buttler, who injured his hip in the last game against Bangladesh. But WI skipper Jason Holder would still be fretting over the fitness of prolific all-rounder Andre Russell, who is suffering from chronic knee issues and was not part of the team in the rained-out encounter against South Africa last week.