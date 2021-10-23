England vs West Indies Live Streaming Cricket T20 World Cup 2021: When And Where to Watch ENG vs WI Match Live Coverage on Live TV And Online

In a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies will look to start their title defense with a win when they take on England in match No.14 of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 23. The high-octane game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST.

West Indies are the only country so far to win two T20 World Cups, first against Sri Lanka by 36 runs in Colombo, in 2012. Two years later, they won their second trophy in 2016 against England. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side lost both their warm-up matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They will be looking to put those experiences aside and start the tournament on a winning note.

England, on the other hand, are an improved unit and have grown in leaps and bounds in white-ball formats and will start the tournament as one of the favourites. The former champions lost their first warm-up match against India, however, they defeated New Zealand by 13 runs in their second warm-up game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 stage. While they head into this fixture with confidence, It is pertinent to note that England have never beaten West Indies in T20 World Cups. They will be keen to change that script on Saturday night in Dubai.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 23.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England probable playing XI against West Indies: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood

ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies probable playing XI against England: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

