England vs West Indies | Lucky to Play Alongside England's Best Bowlers Ever: Joe Root

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England captain Joe Root was all praise for fast bowler Stuart Broad for the impact he has had since coming back into the team ahead of their second Test against the West Indies. Broad on Tuesday became the fourth fast bowler and seventh overall to cross 500 Test wickets and helped England to a 2-1 win in the three-match series against the West Indies.

IANS |July 28, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
England captain Joe Root was all praise for fast bowler Stuart Broad for the impact he has had since coming back into the team ahead of their second Test against the West Indies. Broad on Tuesday became the fourth fast bowler and seventh overall to cross 500 Test wickets and helped England to a 2-1 win in the three-match series against the West Indies.

ALSO READ | Fresh After 500th Test Wicket, Stuart Broad Looking Ahead to Pakistan Series

Broad ended with figures of 4/36 on Tuesday, following up on his 6/31 in their first West Indies innings. His tally for the series thus ends at 16 which made him the highest wicket-taker in the series despite being surprisingly dropped in the first Test.

"For him to come back into the team and have such an impact is a testament to how good a player he has been for England over a long period of time," said Root in the post-match presentation ceremony. "500 Test match wickets is a phenomenal achievement. It sort of sums Stuart up, he gets on those really hot streaks and makes a big impact in games. Really pleased for him to get to that milestone."

Root said that Broad and James Anderson, who himself is 11 wickets away from becoming the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets, are two of the greatest bowlers of all time for England and younger players are lucky to be walking into a dressing room that has the pair.

"We are looking at two of England's best bowlers of all time and to be playing in the same team as both of them, we have got to understand how lucky we are right now to be watching them going about their business. It's a real privilege to play alongside both Jimmy and Stuart," he said.

West Indies were dominant in the first match and in the early stages of the second before an epic 260-run stand between Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley took the wind out of their sails. Captain Jason Holder said that the biggest concern for the team is the immediate future with an uncertain calendar looming.

ALSO READ | No Selection Regrets for Windies Despite Fatigue: Jason Holder

"We've got to wait and see what happens in terms of the calendar. It's been a blessing to get over here and get some cricket. I can't ask the bowlers to do much more. Well played to England," he said.

Holder admitted that the players are a bit worn out after being limited to the bio-secure bubble for the long duration that they have. "It's been challenging. Mentally some of the guys are a bit worn out. Same place, same rooms... it could be this way for a little while. We've got to find ways to make it work," he said.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
