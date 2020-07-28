England vs West Indies | Lucky to Play Alongside England's Best Bowlers Ever: Joe Root
England captain Joe Root was all praise for fast bowler Stuart Broad for the impact he has had since coming back into the team ahead of their second Test against the West Indies. Broad on Tuesday became the fourth fast bowler and seventh overall to cross 500 Test wickets and helped England to a 2-1 win in the three-match series against the West Indies.
