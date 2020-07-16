England vs West Indies: Michael Holding 'Has No Sympathy' for Jofra Archer

West Indies legend Michael Holding didn't hold back his disappointment as he slammed England's Jofra Archer for breaking the bio-secure bubble protocols ahead of the second Test of #raisethebat series at Old Trafford.
Archer, who took three wickets in the Southampton Test where West Indies won by four wickets, was left out from the squad at the eleventh hour of the Old Trafford Test.
Citing the example of the famous South African President Nelson Mandela, Holding ripped into Archer, stating sacrifices should be made for the larger good.
"I have no sympathy at all. I don't understand why people can't just do what is required. Talking about sacrifices -- Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong -- that is a sacrifice," Holding told Sky Sports.
Holding also questioned the protocols put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), saying it should be more 'logical'. It is being reported that Archer drove to his home in Sussex as other players made their way to Manchester from Southampton.
"I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I understand that protocols should be put in place but they should be a little bit more logical," Holding said.
"Why aren't the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the Covid test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren't they just all on a bus?
"Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit," he added.
Former England cricketer Michael Atherton was also very critical of Archer's actions and stated it has not only put England's chances of a comeback into disarray but also put everyone's safety in jeopardy.
"It's very foolish for a number of reasons. One, it cost him a place in the team. Secondly, it's thrown England's plans into disarray, a vital Test match that they must win to try and win this series," Atherton told Sky Sports.
"And thirdly it's put at risk all the work that ECB have done. These six Test matches, three against West Indies, three against Pakistan, they've had to do a tremendous amount of work to get these games on."
The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years.
