fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Michael Holding Says ECB's Bio-secure Protocols Should be 'Logical'

PTI |July 28, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
Pace legend Michael Holding has questioned the England and Wales Cricket Board's bio-secure protocol to tackle the COVID-19 threat after star pacer Jofra Archer breached it ahead of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies.

Archer was on Thursday axed from the match after breaking the team protocol to visit his home in Brighton after the first Test. He will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

"I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols though. I can understand protocols have to be put in place but I would think they should be a little bit more logical," the former West Indies pacer said on 'Sky Sports Cricket' during the opening day of the second Test.

"Why aren't the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed their COVID tests, everyone is together, they have six Test matches, they are moving from one venue to the other," he added.

The 25-year-old Barbados-born player has apologised for the lapse and acknowledged the enormity of his indiscretion at a sensitive time.

"Why aren't they all just in a bus travelling to the next venue? Why are they allowed to be going in cars? What's the purpose of that? People need to just think a bit," said Holding.

In April, Holding had questioned the logic of stopping players from using saliva on the ball in a bio-secure environment.

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
