England vs West Indies: Need to Look After Jofra Archer During Isolation: Michael Vaughan
Vaughan, who has captained England in 51 Tests, said: "It is very difficult to say how Joe Root should do it. Personally, I would be speaking to Archer on a day-to-day basis to make sure he is all right.
England vs West Indies: Need to Look After Jofra Archer During Isolation: Michael Vaughan
Vaughan, who has captained England in 51 Tests, said: "It is very difficult to say how Joe Root should do it. Personally, I would be speaking to Archer on a day-to-day basis to make sure he is all right.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings