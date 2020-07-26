England vs West Indies: Openers Rory Burns & Dom Sibley Take England's Lead to 258 at Tea

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
It was a dream session for England as openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley consolidated home side's lead as they reached 86/0 at Tea on Day 3 of the third Test at Old Trafford here on Sunday. That means that England lead the West Indies by a massive 258 runs with all their 10 wickets intact.

Right at the start of the session wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich was forced to leave the field after being hit on the face by a Shannon Gabriel snorter. The ball burst through his gloves and struck him on the lower part of his face.

Uncapped stumper Joshua Da Silva replaced Dowrich behind the stumps after Shai Hope could not continue doing the job for long. But that meant that West Indies lost a stumping chance against Burns, when Da Silva couldn't take the bails off.

Jason Holder used as many as five bowlers but none, including Kemar Roach, worked as the hosts pulled away in style. There was turn on the wicket as Tea neared with Rahkeem Cornwall coming close with an LBW appeal and Roston Chase beating Burns a few times, but the openers stood their ground.

Earlier, Stuart Broad grabbed six wickets as England put themselves in the driver's seat to win the three-match Test series, level at 1-1 at present.

Resuming at 137/6, Windies saw overnight batters skipper Holder (46) and Dowrich (37) share a 68-run stand for the seventh wicket to revive their flailing fortunes.

But once Broad got into the act, there was no stopping the veteran pacer as he trapped Holder in front to then dismiss Cornwall in similar fashion. Roach helped Broad bag his five-for by edging a full length delivery to England captain Joe Root, who took a low catch at first slip.

Finally, Dowrich's vigil came to an end as a back of a length Broad beauty saw him hole out to Chris Woakes at mid-on. The Windies folded for 197.

England went into the second essay with a lead of 172 and firmly on course to stage a come from behind series win after the tourists won the first Test.

Brief Scores: England 369 & 86/0 (Burns 38 batting, Sibley 40 batting) vs West Indies 197 (Holder 46; Broad 6/31)

