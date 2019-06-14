England vs West Indies Playing XI Prediction: Changes Likely for Both Sides

After yet another washout in the India vs New Zealand match in Trent Bridge, the attention shifts to Southampton where hosts England will take on West Indies.
The English are in prime form and have been scoring plenty of runs through the tournament and have only lost to Pakistan so far.
West Indies, on the other hand, beat Pakistan but lost to Australia before having a game washed out against South Africa.
The English will definitely be making changes for this contest as wicket-keeper Jos Buttler is fit again after a side strain against Bangladesh. Eoin Morgan is also likely to drop one of Liam Plunkett or Chris Woakes or Mark Wood (late fitness test) as he prefers the two spinner option and Moeen Ali is back with the team.
For the West Indies, their only worry so far has been Andre Russell. The veteran all-rounder has been fantastic for them, but has had niggling issues against Australia and Pakistan. Should he not be fit for the England game, Jason Holder is likely to call upon the services of Darren Bravo.
Predicted Playing XI:
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle,Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.
