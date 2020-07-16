Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS GOTHENBURG, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 July, 2020

Seaside CC

0/0 (0.0)

Seaside CC
v/s
Linkoping CC
Linkoping CC

Toss won by Linkoping CC (decided to field)
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: Rain Delays Start of Old Trafford Test Between England, West Indies

The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years.

Associated Press |July 16, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: Rain Delays Start of Old Trafford Test Between England, West Indies

The start of the second test between England and the West Indies was delayed on Thursday because of wet weather in Manchester.

The toss did not take place at its scheduled slot of 10:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) and covers were on the pitch after light drizzle early in the morning.

Also Read: England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Out of 2nd Test Following Breach of Bio-secure Protocols

The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years.

England will be without fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester.

England vs West Indies 2020Jofra Archerold trafford testrain delayWisden Trophy

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more