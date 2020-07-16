Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies: Roston Chase Gives WI Early Wicket as Lunch is Taken With England at 29/1

The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
After all dark clouds, with rain and the message that Jofra Archer is not available for the game, took a break; England captain Joe Root lost the toss and was asked to bat first in overcast conditions at Old Trafford by Jason Holder.

The conditions were not very different from the initial phases of the first Test at Southampton, however the approach from both sides were very different in comparison.

Nonetheless, the visitors eventually managed to make the first session count as Roston Chase answered his skipper’s call minutes before lunch. England were 29 for 1 at the break.

West Indies came into the game unchanged with a chance to wrap up the series against a depleted England.

But Shannon Gabriel, one of the heroes of the first Test, was unhappy with his run-up and Kemar Roach failed to make the ball talk either.

England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley were more than happy with what was on offer and began with a very cautious approach.

Holder tried all of his four frontline fast bowlers including himself but the attack looked surprisingly tame and hardly ever troubled the opening pair, who alternated between shouldering arms and finding the odd gap through covers.

The visitors finally though had a breakthrough right on the stroke of lunch when Roston Chase trapped Rory Burns lbw for 15.

