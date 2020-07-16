Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar Impressed With How Jason Holder Used Roston Chase

While skipper Root and Dom Sibley did share a 52-run stand for the third wicket, but the former fell to Alzarri Joseph in the second session. Ben Stokes then gave Sibley company and saw England through to Tea on the first day wicket.

IANS |July 16, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar lauded West Indies captain Jason Holder for bringing on Roston Chase during the 1st session of their second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday. Tendulkar said that the dampness on the pitch may help the spinners get grip and make life difficult for the batsmen.

"In the 1st session I noticed a few balls didn't even carry to the keeper off fast bowlers indicating a lot of dampness in the pitch. Smart move by @Jaseholder98 to bring on a spinner on such a track where the odd ball may grip and the other may go straight. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted.

He also tweeted on the need for England skipper Joe Root and Dom Sibley to put on a strong show with the bat. "@root66 & @DomSibley in a crucial partnership for England. WI needs to find a way to get breakthroughs while the ball is fairly new. Old Trafford is a hard surface when it dries out hence the ball will become soft. A lot will depend on how the teams play the new ball. #ENGvWI," he wrote.

While skipper Root and Dom Sibley did share a 52-run stand for the third wicket, but the former fell to Alzarri Joseph in the second session. Ben Stokes then gave Sibley company and saw England through to Tea on the first day wicket.

Much of the first session of the day was lost due to a delayed start but West Indies made the most of whatever they had with Chase dismissing opener Rory Burns at the stroke of Lunch. He then dismissed Zak Crawley off the first ball of the second session.

England vs West Indies 2020Jason HolderRoston Chasesachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more