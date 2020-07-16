England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar Impressed With How Jason Holder Used Roston Chase
While skipper Root and Dom Sibley did share a 52-run stand for the third wicket, but the former fell to Alzarri Joseph in the second session. Ben Stokes then gave Sibley company and saw England through to Tea on the first day wicket.
England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar Impressed With How Jason Holder Used Roston Chase
While skipper Root and Dom Sibley did share a 52-run stand for the third wicket, but the former fell to Alzarri Joseph in the second session. Ben Stokes then gave Sibley company and saw England through to Tea on the first day wicket.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings