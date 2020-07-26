Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Shane Dowrich Hit by Shannon Gabriel Delivery, Joshua da Silva Takes Over Keeping Duties

Nothing's been going right for the West Indies in the third Test of the Wisden Trophy. While they were bundled out for 197 in the first innings, Shane Dowrich showed some resistance with the bat. But Windies suffered a big blog after the latter had to leave the field, after he got injured while keeping wickets to Shannon Gabriel.

Cricket Next Blog Admin |July 26, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
Nothing's been going right for the West Indies in the third Test of the Wisden Trophy. While they were bundled out for 197 in the first innings, Shane Dowrich showed some resistance with the bat. But Windies suffered a big blog after the latter had to leave the field, after he got injured while keeping wickets to Shannon Gabriel.

He was hit by a 90mph ball by Gabriel, that his face after missing the glove. He was briefly replaced by Shai Hope, before Joshua da Silva - the back-up wicketkeeper on the tour as part of the reserve group - then took over.

ALSO READ | Can't Compare Anyone in India With Ben Stokes, Says Gautam Gambhir

It turned out to be a dream day for England as openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley consolidated home side's lead with a partnership of 114. Burns smashed a brilliant 90, with skipper Joe Root getting 68 not out.

ALSO READ | England Release Five Players from Bio-Secure Bubble

This helped them post a mammoth lead of 398, which meant Windies were left to chase 399.

With the pressure on them for saving the match, Windies batsmen crumbled. They lost two quick wickets -- both to Stuart Broad before ending the day at 10/2. John Campbell was dismissed for a duck, while nightwatchman Kemar Roach was dismissed for 4.

