On a gloomy day at Southampton, West Indies fast bowlers shone bright against hosts England in the first Test, and reduced them to 106/5 at lunch.
Strike bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each in the first session of the day to push England on the back foot. For England Rory Burns and Joe Denly began the proceedings of the day from 35/1, after just 17.4 overs were bowled on the first day of the Test.
On the second morning, Denly was the first to depart as he became Gabriel's second scalp of the innings, being comprehensively bowled for 18.
Soon after Burns was trapped LBW by Gabriel, who enjoyed an excellent spell of quick bowling.
ALSO READ | England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: England Five Down at Lunch as Bowlers Dominate Morning Session
Holder then took over from Gabriel and he stunned the English middle-order by getting rid of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in a span of five overs. Crawley was adjudged LBW for 10 while Pope edged the ball into the hands of the wicket-keeper for 12, leaving England reeling at 87/5.
The situation could have gotten worse for the hosts had Ben Stokes not survived a mishit of Alzarri Joseph. Roach dropped a catch at fine leg in the 41st over.
Stokes (21*) and his deputy Jos Buttler (9*) stemmed the flow of wickets as England went into the break without any further hiccups. Now the onus will be on this pair to bail England out of trouble and take them to a total close to 300.
Brief Scores: England: 106/5 (Stokes 21*; Gabriel 3/38, Holder 2/24) vs West Indies
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England vs West Indies: Shannon Gabriel & Jason Holder Put Visitors on Top at Lunch
On a gloomy day at Southampton, West Indies fast bowlers shone bright against hosts England in the first Test, and reduced them to 106/5 at lunch.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings