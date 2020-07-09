Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Innings Break

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

104/7 (10.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Stockholm International Cricket Club
Stockholm International Cricket Club

Marsta CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Shannon Gabriel & Jason Holder Put Visitors on Top at Lunch

On a gloomy day at Southampton, West Indies fast bowlers shone bright against hosts England in the first Test, and reduced them to 106/5 at lunch.

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Shannon Gabriel & Jason Holder Put Visitors on Top at Lunch

On a gloomy day at Southampton, West Indies fast bowlers shone bright against hosts England in the first Test, and reduced them to 106/5 at lunch.

Strike bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each in the first session of the day to push England on the back foot. For England Rory Burns and Joe Denly began the proceedings of the day from 35/1, after just 17.4 overs were bowled on the first day of the Test.

On the second morning, Denly was the first to depart as he became Gabriel's second scalp of the innings, being comprehensively bowled for 18.

Soon after Burns was trapped LBW by Gabriel, who enjoyed an excellent spell of quick bowling.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test at Southampton, Day 2: England Five Down at Lunch as Bowlers Dominate Morning Session

Holder then took over from Gabriel and he stunned the English middle-order by getting rid of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in a span of five overs. Crawley was adjudged LBW for 10 while Pope edged the ball into the hands of the wicket-keeper for 12, leaving England reeling at 87/5.

The situation could have gotten worse for the hosts had Ben Stokes not survived a mishit of Alzarri Joseph. Roach dropped a catch at fine leg in the 41st over.

Stokes (21*) and his deputy Jos Buttler (9*) stemmed the flow of wickets as England went into the break without any further hiccups. Now the onus will be on this pair to bail England out of trouble and take them to a total close to 300.

Brief Scores: England: 106/5 (Stokes 21*; Gabriel 3/38, Holder 2/24) vs West Indies

Ben StokesEngland vs West IndiesJason HolderShannon Gabriel

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more